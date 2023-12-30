Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

December 30, 2023

Tips for curling your hair

Choose a curling wand with the appropriate barrel size for your desired curl type – smaller barrels for tighter curls and larger barrels for loose waves

Curling Wand Selection

Image Source: Pexels

Prioritize heat protection by applying a thermal spray or serum to shield your hair from potential damage caused by the curling iron

Heat Protection

Image Source: Pexels

Divide your hair into manageable sections before curling to ensure even curls and make the process more manageable

Section Your Hair

Image Source: Pexels

When curling, twist the hair away from your face for a more flattering and natural-looking result

Curl Away From The Face

Image Source: Pexels

For a more textured and natural appearance, alternate the direction of your curls – some towards the face and others away

Image Source: Pexels

Varied Curl Directions

After curling, run your fingers through the curls to loosen them up for a softer, more relaxed look

Loosen Curls For A Soft Look

Image Source: Pexels

Allow your curls to cool completely before touching them to set the shape and enhance longevity

Cool Down Before Touching

Image Source: Pexels

Choose styling products tailored for curly hair, such as mousse or curl-defining creams, to enhance and hold the curl pattern

Use The Right Products

Image Source: Pexels

Dry Hair Before Curling

Image Source: Pexels

Ensure your hair is completely dry before using a curling iron to prevent unnecessary damage and create long-lasting curls

Preserve your curls overnight by securing them in a loose bun or braids to minimize friction and frizz while you sleep

Protect Overnight

Image Source: Pexels

