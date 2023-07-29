Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JULY 29, 2023

Tips for dating in the 40s 

Entering the dating world in the 40s might seem intimidating. Thus, it is essential to be grounded and embrace yourself 

Self-love 

Dating in the 40s is not similar to dating in the 20s and 30s! Do not let the baggage of past relationships hold you back from exploring a serious relationship 

Let Go of the Past 

It is crucial to avoid dating amid divorce proceedings. The procedure might be emotionally taxing and it might not be the best time to enter a new relationship 

 Avoid 

Keep the conversation light during the first date. Divulging too much information might be a red flag 

Too Much Information 

Share your thoughts 

It is crucial to share the same principles and beliefs as your partner for a solid relationship. Hence, keep an open mind and divulge your thoughts on important matters 

 Intentions 

Are you thinking to date in the 40s? Make your intention clear about the type of relationship you are looking forward to-lifetime, short, or physical 

It is a human tendency to have expectations. If you are dating in the 40s, express what you expect from a relationship- emotional support, friendship, or physical intimacy 

Expectations 

Do not be judgemental about your potential partner. They might have a history of serious or short-term relationships. Keep an open mind 

No Judgements 

Meet new people 

If you tend to avoid social gatherings and outings, now is the time to start attending such events. It will give you some clarity about the qualities you wish in a partner 

Social media is the trend now! You can try various dating apps to meet a potential partner and enter the dating world 

Try going Online 

