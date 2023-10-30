Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 30, 2023
Tips for first-time travelers
Be open to learning new things. When you travel, you find many opportunities to discover new things
Respect local customs. When you visit someone else’s country, you must abide by their laws and traditions
Leave the fancy western dishes; prefer local food to eat and explore more
Be adjustable. There could be times when you have to be flexible
Manage your budget carefully. You don't need to buy everything. Just spend when you need to and save the rest
Pack your bags lightly. It will save your energy and checked baggage fees
Carry a good amount of home-made food with you
Keep some necessary medicines with you. You might need them
Make sure you have travel insurance. It will help you in case of any emergency
Be friendly and enjoy the moments to the fullest
