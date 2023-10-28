Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 28, 2023
Tips for gardening Indoor plants
Every indoor plant has different water requirement that depends on seasons and their capacity
Watering Technique
Image Source: pexels
Fertilizer
Image Source: pexels
Houseplants have a different growing capacity that means you need to add fertilizers carefully
Many times, plants collect dust on their leaves. So, remove them with a gentle shower of water
Remove Dust
Image Source: pexels
Trim faded flowers and remove dying leaves from the plant to prevent the spread of disease in it
Remove Dying Leaves
Image Source: pexels
Keep an eye on weeds and remove them on a regular basis to ensure healthy growth of plants
Weed your plants
Image Source: pexels
You can add natural insecticides to your indoor plants like neem to eliminate bugs and caterpillars
Add insecticides
Image Source: pexels
Pay attention to the quality of soil you are using. It should have maintained level of nutrients
Use quality soil
Image Source: pexels
Plants should get enough sunlight for photosynthesis and proper growth
Way for sunlight
Image Source: pexels
Make sure to place the pot of the indoor plants where there is appropriate space for them to grow freely
Proper Space
Image Source: pexels
Provide your houseplants with the required level of humidity to avoid leaf curling
Adequate Humidity
Image Source: pexels
