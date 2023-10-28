Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 28, 2023

Tips for gardening Indoor plants 

Every indoor plant has different water requirement that depends on seasons and their capacity

Watering Technique

Image Source: pexels

Fertilizer

Image Source: pexels

Houseplants have a different growing capacity that means you need to add fertilizers carefully

Many times, plants collect dust on their leaves. So, remove them with a gentle shower of water

Remove Dust

Image Source: pexels

Trim faded flowers and remove dying leaves from the plant to prevent the spread of disease in it

Remove Dying Leaves 

Image Source: pexels

Keep an eye on weeds and remove them on a regular basis to ensure healthy growth of plants

Weed your plants

Image Source: pexels

You can add natural insecticides to your indoor plants like neem to eliminate bugs and caterpillars

Add insecticides

Image Source: pexels

Pay attention to the quality of soil you are using. It should have maintained level of nutrients 

Use quality soil

Image Source: pexels

Plants should get enough sunlight for photosynthesis and proper growth

Way for sunlight

Image Source: pexels

Make sure to place the pot of the indoor plants where there is appropriate space for them to grow freely

Proper Space

Image Source: pexels

Provide your houseplants with the required level of humidity to avoid leaf curling

 Adequate Humidity

Image Source: pexels

