Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
December 30, 2023
Tips for hair straightening
Invest in a high-quality flat iron with adjustable heat settings to minimize damage and achieve the desired straightness
Use a Quality Straightener
Always apply a heat protectant spray or serum before using hot styling tools to shield your hair from heat damage
Heat Protectant
Divide your hair into sections before straightening to ensure even heat distribution and thorough straightening
Section Your Hair
Adjust the straightener's heat setting based on your hair type. Lower temperatures are suitable for fine hair, while higher temperatures may be needed for thicker or coarser hair
Optimal Heat Setting
Before straightening each section, use a wide-tooth comb to remove any tangles and ensure a smooth glide for the straightener
Smooth Comb Through
Work with small sections of hair at a time for more precise straightening and better control
Small Sections for Precision
Limit the number of passes with the straightener to prevent overexposure to heat, which can lead to damage
Avoid Excessive Passes
Use products specifically designed for straight hair to maintain its sleekness and reduce frizz
Invest in a Good Quality Shampoo and Conditioner
Silicone-based Products
Consider using silicone-based serums or sprays to add shine and create a protective barrier against humidity
Use a silk pillowcase to prevent friction and maintain your straight hairstyle for longer periods
Sleep on Silk
