Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

December 30, 2023

Tips for hair straightening

Invest in a high-quality flat iron with adjustable heat settings to minimize damage and achieve the desired straightness

Use a Quality Straightener

Always apply a heat protectant spray or serum before using hot styling tools to shield your hair from heat damage

Heat Protectant

Divide your hair into sections before straightening to ensure even heat distribution and thorough straightening

Section Your Hair

Adjust the straightener's heat setting based on your hair type. Lower temperatures are suitable for fine hair, while higher temperatures may be needed for thicker or coarser hair

Optimal Heat Setting

Before straightening each section, use a wide-tooth comb to remove any tangles and ensure a smooth glide for the straightener

Smooth Comb Through

Work with small sections of hair at a time for more precise straightening and better control

Small Sections for Precision

Limit the number of passes with the straightener to prevent overexposure to heat, which can lead to damage

Avoid Excessive Passes

Use products specifically designed for straight hair to maintain its sleekness and reduce frizz

Invest in a Good Quality Shampoo and Conditioner

Silicone-based Products

Consider using silicone-based serums or sprays to add shine and create a protective barrier against humidity

Use a silk pillowcase to prevent friction and maintain your straight hairstyle for longer periods

Sleep on Silk

