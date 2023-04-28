Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

APRIL 28, 2023

Tips for Healthier Mental Health

Poor diet and unhealthy eating can affect your physical health, which may even impact your mental health. Eating a healthy and well-balanced diet can improve your stress and anxiety levels

Eat well

Sleep is necessary for both physical and mental health. Not getting enough sleep can also cause conditions such as depression, stress, and anxiety. Getting enough sleep every night is a smart strategy for living a healthy and happy life

Get enough sleep

Whether it's playing sports, going for walks, practicing yoga or running, it will help lower stress and anxiety levels, as well as help you improve your self-esteem. Try motivating yourself by running with a friend or listening to your favorite music

Be active

The impacts of excessive and prolonged social media and other media consumption can be harmful. It can negatively impact your mental well-being. Try limiting your use

Limit media and technology use

Socializing with genuine friends who you enjoy being around will help you feel better by staying off loneliness and negative feelings. You can find an activity that you enjoy or you can simply catch up and chat

Focus on friends

Learning something new is a positive stimulant that will help improve your mental health. Make sure it's something you want to do but have never done before. From baking something new to writing down your thoughts and feelings, you could try different things

Try something new

This tip is a little more focused on improving your mental health directly. Choose one or two mental health activities that appeal to you and schedule them regularly. Some examples include meditation, stretching, laughing, and dancing or listening to music

Mental health exercises

Getting exposure to sunlight can elevate your serotonin levels. A hormone that can help boost your mood. It will increase feelings of calm and improve your focus. Spend more time outside regularly to help improve feelings of depression

See the sun

You should actively set yourself some time to do something you enjoy which is crucial for your emotional wellbeing. Whether it's just 5 minutes, a day, or a bit longer. Having a bit of fun can help alleviate stress and focus

Do something fun

Everyone needs help from time to time. It's okay to be vulnerable. There is nothing wrong with seeking help for your mental health or well-being. Talk to a close friend or seek professional help. You don’t have to do this alone

Ask for help

