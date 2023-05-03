MAY 03, 2023
Tips for Healthier Mental Health
Image- Pexels
Poor diet and unhealthy eating can affect your physical health, which may even impact your mental health. Eating a healthy and well-balanced diet can improve your stress and anxiety levels
Eat well
Image- Pexels
Sleep is necessary for both physical and mental health. Not getting enough sleep can also cause conditions such as depression, stress, and anxiety. Getting enough sleep every night is a smart strategy for living a healthy and happy life
Get enough sleep
Image- Pexels
Be active
Whether it's playing sports, going for walks, practicing yoga or running, it will help lower stress and anxiety levels, as well as help you improve your self-esteem. Try motivating yourself by running with a friend or listening to your favorite music
Image- Pexels
The impacts of excessive and prolonged social media and other media consumption can be harmful. It can negatively impact your mental well-being. Try limiting your use
Limit media and technology use
Image- Pexels
Socializing with genuine friends who you enjoy being around will help you feel better by staying off loneliness and negative feelings. You can find an activity that you enjoy or you can simply catch up and chat
Focus on friends
Image- Pexels
Learning something new is a positive stimulant that will help improve your mental health. Make sure it's something you want to do but have never done before. From baking something new to writing down your thoughts and feelings, you could try different things
Try something new
Image- Pexels
This tip is a little more focused on improving your mental health directly. Choose one or two mental health activities that appeal to you and schedule them regularly. Some examples include meditation, stretching, laughing, and dancing or listening to music
Mental health exercises
Image- Pexels
Getting exposure to sunlight can elevate your serotonin levels. A hormone that can help boost your mood. It will increase feelings of calm and improve your focus. Spend more time outside regularly to help improve feelings of depression
See the sun
Image- Pexels
You should actively set yourself some time to do something you enjoy which is crucial for your emotional wellbeing. Whether it's just 5 minutes, a day, or a bit longer. Having a bit of fun can help alleviate stress and focus
Do something fun
Image- Pexels
Everyone needs help from time to time. It's okay to be vulnerable. There is nothing wrong with seeking help for your mental health or well-being. Talk to a close friend or seek professional help. You don’t have to do this alone
Ask for help
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.