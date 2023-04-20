APRIL 20, 2023

Heading 3

Tips For Healthy And Strong Nails

Vitamin C is considered to be really helpful in the growth of nails. All you need is a lemon wedge and you just need to rub it on your finger nails and toe nails, at least once a day 

Lemon juice

Massaging your nails with warm coconut oil can promote nail growth. Coconut oil is filled with Vitamin E and is a great source of antioxidants

Coconut oil 

Oranges help in collagen production. Collagen is an important agent that helps in nail growth and adds to the vitality of nails

Orange juice

Warm up some virgin olive oil and gently massage your nails and cuticles for around five minutes. Cover your hands with gloves and let it rest overnight

Olive oil 

Cut down on gel and acrylic nails

Acrylic and gel nails look fancy but they prevent the strengthening and growth of your nails

Biotin is the powerhouse vitamin for nail and hair growth. You can choose to include biotin-rich food into your diet such as bananas or avocados

Consume biotin

Leafy vegetables, especially spinach, are packed with high levels of folic acid or vitamin B9 which supplement the growth of nails and make them strong

Eat lots of greens 

The extra calcium in eggshells helps strengthen your nails. Take egg shells, clean them and then grind them and make a paste out of it. You can then apply the paste on your nails and let it sit for sometime

Use egg shells 

Create a honey and lemon nail mask by mixing 2 teaspoons of honey with a few drops of lemon juice. Massage this into your nails and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off thoroughly

Honey 

Garlic is rich in selenium, which helps promote nail growth. Rub your fingernails with a sliced piece of garlic

Garlic oil 

