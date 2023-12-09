Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 09, 2023
Tips for healthy nails
Wash your hands often and dry them well, including your nails, to stop germs and fungi from growing
Keep Nails Clean and Dry
Image: Pexels
Use lotion or cuticle oil to keep your nails and the skin around them hydrated. This stops them from getting dry, weak, and likely to break
Moisturize Your Nails and Cuticles
Image: Pexels
Cut your nails straight across, then shape the tips gently. Doing this regularly helps prevent ingrown nails and keeps them looking neat
Trim Your Nails Regularly
Image: Pexels
Don't use your nails to open things like cans or packages. Treating them gently prevents them from breaking or bending
Avoid Using Nails as Tools
Image: Pexels
Wear gloves when doing chores or gardening to shield your nails from strong chemicals and avoid breakage
Protect Your Nails
Image: Pexels
While these can be helpful, don't use them too much. Too many chemicals can make your nails brittle. Choose polish removers without acetone
Limit the Use of Nail Hardeners and Polish Removers
Image: Pexels
Eat a balanced diet with vitamins and minerals, especially biotin. This is crucial for keeping your nails healthy
Choose a Healthy Diet
Image: Pexels
Drink lots of water to keep your body and nails hydrated. Dehydration can make your nails brittle and cause other health problems
Stay Hydrated
Image: Pexels
If you go for professional manicures, make sure the tools are clean to prevent infections. Avoid too much filing and buffing, as it can weaken your nails
Be Cautious at the Salon
Image: Pexels
Occasionally, let your nails go natural without polish. This allows them to breathe and reduces the risk of discoloration
Give Your Nails a Break
Image: Pexels
