Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 09, 2023

Tips for healthy nails

Wash your hands often and dry them well, including your nails, to stop germs and fungi from growing

Keep Nails Clean and Dry

Image: Pexels

Use lotion or cuticle oil to keep your nails and the skin around them hydrated. This stops them from getting dry, weak, and likely to break

 Moisturize Your Nails and Cuticles

Image: Pexels

Cut your nails straight across, then shape the tips gently. Doing this regularly helps prevent ingrown nails and keeps them looking neat

Trim Your Nails Regularly

Image: Pexels

Don't use your nails to open things like cans or packages. Treating them gently prevents them from breaking or bending

Avoid Using Nails as Tools

Image: Pexels

Wear gloves when doing chores or gardening to shield your nails from strong chemicals and avoid breakage

Protect Your Nails

Image: Pexels

While these can be helpful, don't use them too much. Too many chemicals can make your nails brittle. Choose polish removers without acetone

Limit the Use of Nail Hardeners and Polish Removers

Image: Pexels

Eat a balanced diet with vitamins and minerals, especially biotin. This is crucial for keeping your nails healthy

Choose a Healthy Diet

Image: Pexels

Drink lots of water to keep your body and nails hydrated. Dehydration can make your nails brittle and cause other health problems

Stay Hydrated

Image: Pexels

If you go for professional manicures, make sure the tools are clean to prevent infections. Avoid too much filing and buffing, as it can weaken your nails

Be Cautious at the Salon

Image: Pexels

Occasionally, let your nails go natural without polish. This allows them to breathe and reduces the risk of discoloration

Give Your Nails a Break

Image: Pexels

