Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUly 09, 2023
Tips for healthy skin during Monsoon
Heavy makeup will not stay put during winter and can clog your pores
Opt for minimal makeup
Image: Pexels
Soap-free cleansers do not strip the skin of its natural oils. Switch to a soap-free face facemask to avoid making your skin dry this monsoon
Use a soap-free cleanser
Image: Pexels
Exfoliation helps get rid of dead skin cells and increases blood circulation. It also helps absorb skincare products better
Exfoliate
Image: Pexels
Good sunscreen is a must throughout the year and not just during summer. UV rays can still penetrate through the skin and cause harm
Use sunscreen
Image: Pexels
Due to an increase in humidity, your skin can feel greasy. To keep your skin healthy and non-greasy, add a toner to your routine
Use a toner
Image: Pexels
A moisturizer is a must for all times of the year. It helps keep your skin hydrated and prevent problems
Apply moisturizer
Image: Pexels
Add a clay mask to your monsoon skincare routine to absorb all excess oil
Clay mask
Image: Pexels
Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that keeps skin issues at bay and helps your skin glow
Include Vitamin C
Image: Pexels
Using an antifungal powder can help avoid infections caused during monsoon
Use antifungal powder
Image: Pexels
Areas like the lips and the area around your eyes are thinner than the rest of your face. Include a lip scrub or an eye cream for extra care in sensitive areas
Pay attention to sensitive areas of your skin
Image: Pexels
