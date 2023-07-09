Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JUly 09, 2023

Tips for healthy skin during Monsoon

Heavy makeup will not stay put during winter and can clog your pores

Opt for minimal makeup

 Image:  Pexels

Soap-free cleansers do not strip the skin of its natural oils. Switch to a soap-free face facemask to avoid making your skin dry this monsoon

Use a soap-free cleanser

 Image:  Pexels

Exfoliation helps get rid of dead skin cells and increases blood circulation. It also helps absorb skincare products better

Exfoliate 

 Image:  Pexels

Good sunscreen is a must throughout the year and not just during summer. UV rays can still penetrate through the skin and cause harm

Use sunscreen

 Image:  Pexels

Due to an increase in humidity, your skin can feel greasy. To keep your skin healthy and non-greasy, add a toner to your routine

Use a toner

 Image:  Pexels

A moisturizer is a must for all times of the year. It helps keep your skin hydrated and prevent problems

Apply moisturizer

 Image:  Pexels

Add a clay mask to your monsoon skincare routine to absorb all excess oil

Clay mask

 Image:  Pexels

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that keeps skin issues at bay and helps your skin glow

Include Vitamin C

 Image:  Pexels

Using an antifungal powder can help avoid infections caused during monsoon

Use antifungal powder

 Image:  Pexels

Areas like the lips and the area around your eyes are thinner than the rest of your face. Include a lip scrub or an eye cream for extra care in sensitive areas

Pay attention to sensitive areas of your skin

 Image:  Pexels

