Jiya Surana
JULY 18, 2023
Tips for moisture-free clothes this monsoon
Rainy days shouldn't dampen your style
Image: Ashnoor Kaur Instagram
Conquer the monsoon fashion game like a pro
Image: Ruhi Singh's Instagram
Discover the top secrets to ensure your wardrobe stays moisture and germ-free this monsoon season
Image: Pexels
From preventing mold and mild dew to keeping those nasty germs at bay, we've got you covered with these essential tips
Image: Pexels
Image: Pexels
Wash your wet clothes immediately after getting soaked in rain
Image: Pexels
Choose scented detergent to remove foul smell
Iron over the moisture if dried-up clothes still feel Musty
Image: Pexels
Make use of camphor balls in your wardrobe
Image: Pexels
Image: Pexels
Let the clothes dry completely, don't keep even slightly damp clothes in your wardrobe
Image: Pexels
Deodorize the washing machine with a tub cleanser or baking soda
