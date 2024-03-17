Tips for new parents to find private time

New parents often struggle to find private time and "me time" which often leads to frustration
Personal time
It's normal for your priorities to shift as new parents, but carving out time for yourselves is essential
Partners as parents
Here are some tips that can help new parents find some personal time while also juggling baby duties!
Steps to follow
Create daily schedule that includes designated times for both parenting duties and personal time. Having a routine can help you manage your time more effectively and carve out moments for yourselves
Establish a Routine
Take advantage of your baby's bedtime to unwind and spend quality time together. Whether it's enjoying quiet dinner, watching movie, or simply chatting, use this time to reconnect without distractions
Utilise Baby's Bedtime
Be open and honest with your partner about your need for private time. Discuss your schedules and responsibilities, and work together to find solutions that allow each of you to have some alone time regularly
Communicate Your Needs
Find ways to incorporate personal activities into your daily routine while caring for your baby. For example, go for walk with the baby in stroller, or do quick workout at home while your baby plays nearby
Embrace Multitasking
Coordinate with other parents in your social circle to swap babysitting duties. This allows you to have some me time while knowing that your child is in good hands. Plus, it gives your child opportunity to socialize with other children
Trade Babysitting Duties with Other Parents
Plan Mini Getaways
Even if you can't take full vacation, plan mini getaways or day trips whenever possible. This could be as simple as going for walk in the park, visiting nearby attraction, or having picnic in your backyard
Remember, finding private time as new parents can be challenging, but with some planning and support, you can create moments to nurture your relationship