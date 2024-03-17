Heading 3

Jiya Surana

March 17, 2024

Tips for new parents to find private time

New parents often struggle to find private time and "me time" which often leads to frustration

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

It's normal for your priorities to shift as new parents, but carving out time for yourselves is essential

Image: Nikitin Dheer Instagram 

Here are some tips that can help new parents find some personal time while also juggling baby duties!

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram 

Create daily schedule that includes designated times for both parenting duties and personal time. Having a routine can help you manage your time more effectively and carve out moments for yourselves

Establish a Routine

Image: Smriti Khanna Instagram 

Take advantage of your baby's bedtime to unwind and spend quality time together. Whether it's enjoying quiet dinner, watching movie, or simply chatting, use this time to reconnect without distractions

Image: Gauhar Khan Instagram 

Utilise Baby's Bedtime

Be open and honest with your partner about your need for private time. Discuss your schedules and responsibilities, and work together to find solutions that allow each of you to have some alone time regularly

Communicate Your Needs

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Find ways to incorporate personal activities into your daily routine while caring for your baby. For example, go for walk with the baby in stroller, or do quick workout at home while your baby plays nearby

Embrace Multitasking

Image: Dipika Instagram 

Coordinate with other parents in your social circle to swap babysitting duties. This allows you to have some me time while knowing that your child is in good hands. Plus, it gives your child opportunity to socialize with other children

Trade Babysitting Duties with Other Parents

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

Plan Mini Getaways

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Even if you can't take full vacation, plan mini getaways or day trips whenever possible. This could be as simple as going for walk in the park, visiting nearby attraction, or having picnic in your backyard

Remember, finding private time as new parents can be challenging, but with some planning and support, you can create moments to nurture your relationship

Image: Swara Bhasker Instagram 

