 Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

DecembeR 10, 2023

Tips for online dating

When it comes to a dating app profile, photos are truly worth a thousand words. Don't post overly filtered pictures. Keep them real

#1 Pictures 

Image Source: Pexels

Anyone who is treating you like an option (not a priority), making you question their interest and who thinks they aren’t ready for a serious relationship are probably red flags

#2 Red Flags

Image Source: Pexels

Instead go for green flags- someone who’s a great communicator, honest about their intentions and makes you feel your best

#3 Green Flags

Image Source: Pexels

Don't get involved too much in usual questions that won't help you to get closer to him 

#4 Skip Small Talks

Image Source: Pexels

Instead ask thoughtful and deep questions to know him better and build strong connection

#5 Deep Questions

Image Source: Pexels

If you're getting sure about the guy you are chatting with, Start sharing something very personal. It will help you to know how he take and react on it

#6 Share Something Personal 

Image Source: Pexels

Give someone a chance, even if you don't feel that initial spark. Don't be in hurry

#7 No Hurry

Image Source: Pexels

If you are not sure about him, make sure to let him know about the same without hurting him. Your upfront and honest nature will be appreciated 

#8 Know How To Unmatch

Image Source: Pexels

Have a phone call or video chat before you meet in person. Go with your instincts If you want to meet him or not

#9 Use A Screening Process

Image Source: Pexels

An hour, that's all you need! See if you feel a vibe, is it a yay or nay? Once you know, get out, leave them wanting more, and let it unfold over time 

#10 No Overstay on the first date

Image Source: Pexels

