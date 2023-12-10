Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
Tips for online dating
When it comes to a dating app profile, photos are truly worth a thousand words. Don't post overly filtered pictures. Keep them real
#1 Pictures
Anyone who is treating you like an option (not a priority), making you question their interest and who thinks they aren’t ready for a serious relationship are probably red flags
#2 Red Flags
Instead go for green flags- someone who’s a great communicator, honest about their intentions and makes you feel your best
#3 Green Flags
Don't get involved too much in usual questions that won't help you to get closer to him
#4 Skip Small Talks
Instead ask thoughtful and deep questions to know him better and build strong connection
#5 Deep Questions
If you're getting sure about the guy you are chatting with, Start sharing something very personal. It will help you to know how he take and react on it
#6 Share Something Personal
Give someone a chance, even if you don't feel that initial spark. Don't be in hurry
#7 No Hurry
If you are not sure about him, make sure to let him know about the same without hurting him. Your upfront and honest nature will be appreciated
#8 Know How To Unmatch
Have a phone call or video chat before you meet in person. Go with your instincts If you want to meet him or not
#9 Use A Screening Process
An hour, that's all you need! See if you feel a vibe, is it a yay or nay? Once you know, get out, leave them wanting more, and let it unfold over time
#10 No Overstay on the first date
