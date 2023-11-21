Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 21, 2023

Tips for oral hygiene

Make sure to brush your teeth at least twice a day to sweep away bacteria

Brush At least twice

Image Source: Pexels 

Take a dental floss to clean the spaces between the teeth

Use Floss

Image Source: Pexels 

It reduces bad smell and provides fresh breathe

Mouthwash

Image Source: Pexels 

Consuming excess amounts of sugar may lead to cavities

Limit Sugary Foods

Image Source: Pexels 

Smoking is one of the major cause of oral cancer and gum disease, so avoid it

 Avoid Smoking

Image Source: Pexels 

These drinks increases the chances of cavities, thereby leading to adverse oral conditions

Reduce Sugary Drinks

Image Source: Pexels 

Don't skip brushing your tongue as it also holds bacteria

 Brush Your Tongue

Image Source: Pexels

It is advised to change your brush every 3 to 4 months to maintain oral hygiene

Change your brush

Image Source: Pexels 

You should brush your teeth for 2 minutes for better results

Brush properly

Image Source: Pexels 

Routine visit to your dentist can help you with the oral hygiene and health

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

