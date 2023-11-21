Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 21, 2023
Tips for oral hygiene
Make sure to brush your teeth at least twice a day to sweep away bacteria
Brush At least twice
Image Source: Pexels
Take a dental floss to clean the spaces between the teeth
Use Floss
Image Source: Pexels
It reduces bad smell and provides fresh breathe
Mouthwash
Image Source: Pexels
Consuming excess amounts of sugar may lead to cavities
Limit Sugary Foods
Image Source: Pexels
Smoking is one of the major cause of oral cancer and gum disease, so avoid it
Avoid Smoking
Image Source: Pexels
These drinks increases the chances of cavities, thereby leading to adverse oral conditions
Reduce Sugary Drinks
Image Source: Pexels
Don't skip brushing your tongue as it also holds bacteria
Brush Your Tongue
Image Source: Pexels
It is advised to change your brush every 3 to 4 months to maintain oral hygiene
Change your brush
Image Source: Pexels
You should brush your teeth for 2 minutes for better results
Brush properly
Image Source: Pexels
Routine visit to your dentist can help you with the oral hygiene and health
#10
Image Source: Pexels
