Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JULY 29, 2023

Tips for people within 20-55 age

You won't be young forever, do what makes you happy everyday

No.1

Image: Ashnoor Kaur's Instagram

Normalise walking some paths alone because goals are personal

Image: Pexels

No.2

Don't waste your energy on fear. Use your energy to believe, learn, create, and grow 

No.3

Image: Pexels

Be mature enough to control your emotions. Learn to react less

No.4

Image: Helly Shah's Instagram

No.5

Image: Pexels

Master self-discipline + consistency and watch your life change

Image: Pexels

No.6

Take care of your body. Remember health is another form of wealth 

Your circle is supposed to be proud not jealous

No.7

Image: Pexels

The family you create is more important than the family you come from

No.8

Image: Pexels

No.9

Image: Pexels

If you want to be happy, always have zero expectations of others

Image: Pexels 

Don't try to change anyone. Change how you deal with them

No.10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here