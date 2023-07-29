Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JULY 29, 2023
Tips for people within 20-55 age
You won't be young forever, do what makes you happy everyday
No.1
Image: Ashnoor Kaur's Instagram
Normalise walking some paths alone because goals are personal
Image: Pexels
No.2
Don't waste your energy on fear. Use your energy to believe, learn, create, and grow
No.3
Image: Pexels
Be mature enough to control your emotions. Learn to react less
No.4
Image: Helly Shah's Instagram
No.5
Image: Pexels
Master self-discipline + consistency and watch your life change
Image: Pexels
No.6
Take care of your body. Remember health is another form of wealth
Your circle is supposed to be proud not jealous
No.7
Image: Pexels
The family you create is more important than the family you come from
No.8
Image: Pexels
No.9
Image: Pexels
If you want to be happy, always have zero expectations of others
Image: Pexels
Don't try to change anyone. Change how you deal with them
No.10
