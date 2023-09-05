Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 05, 2023

Tips for perfect night skincare routine

Never forget to remove your makeup before going to bed

#1

Image: Pexels 

Washing your face with a gentle makeup remover

#2

Image: Pexels 

It is best to have an oil based makeup remover alongside a water based cleanser

#3

Image: Pexels 

Wash away dirt and other impurities in your skin with a hydrating cleanser

#4

Image: Pexels 

#5

Image: Pexels 

Toners are an essential step in a morning and nightime skincare routine

Night time skin care products can be used to repair and rejuvenate your skin while you rest

#6

Image: Pexels 

Choose a moisturizer that has retinols and glycolic acid so that you wake up with a youthful glow

#7

Image: Pexels 

Use an overnight facial mask for bright skin

#8

Image: Pexels 

You can also use different serums depending on the benefits, your skin needs the most

#9

Image: Pexels 

Moisturizers are a critical part of every skincare regime, especially during winters

#10

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here