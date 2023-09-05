Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 05, 2023
Tips for perfect night skincare routine
Never forget to remove your makeup before going to bed
#1
Image: Pexels
Washing your face with a gentle makeup remover
#2
Image: Pexels
It is best to have an oil based makeup remover alongside a water based cleanser
#3
Image: Pexels
Wash away dirt and other impurities in your skin with a hydrating cleanser
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Toners are an essential step in a morning and nightime skincare routine
Night time skin care products can be used to repair and rejuvenate your skin while you rest
#6
Image: Pexels
Choose a moisturizer that has retinols and glycolic acid so that you wake up with a youthful glow
#7
Image: Pexels
Use an overnight facial mask for bright skin
#8
Image: Pexels
You can also use different serums depending on the benefits, your skin needs the most
#9
Image: Pexels
Moisturizers are a critical part of every skincare regime, especially during winters
#10
Image: Pexels
