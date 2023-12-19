Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
December 19, 2023
Tips for shifting abroad
Make sure you're allowed to live in the new country. Check the visa rules and get the right one
Visa Requirements
Image Source: Freepik
Find out how much money you need to live comfortably in the new place. Include rent, food, and other daily costs
Cost of Living
Image Source: Freepik
Learn about the local customs and traditions. Understanding the culture helps you fit in better
Cultural Differences
Image Source: Freepik
Know how healthcare works there. Get health insurance and know where to go if you get sick
Healthcare System
Image Source: Freepik
Check if there are job opportunities in the new place. It's important to have a source of income
Image Source: Freepik
Job Market
If people speak a different language, try to learn some basic phrases. It makes life easier and more fun
Language
Image Source: Freepik
If you have kids, learn about schools in the new area. Make sure they can continue their education
Education System
Image Source: Freepik
Open a bank account there. Understand how money works, like exchange rates and local banking rules
Banking and Finances
Image Source: Freepik
Know the rules of the new place. This includes permits, taxes, and anything else you need to follow
Local Laws and Regulations
Image Source: Freepik
Make friends or find a community. Having people around for advice and support makes a big difference
Social Support
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.