JUNE 05, 2023
Tips for solo women travellers
Adventures in life are a must. Solo travelling is fun but here are some precautions and tips to take care of
Solo Travelling
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Travelling alone maybe be scary but come out of the comfort zone and be fearless to interact and ask questions
Be Fearless
Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Living alone in hotel rooms might be boring. Sharing hostel rooms will help socialise and make new connections
Prefer hostels
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Beinga solo traveller, share your live location with your close friends and family. Have a word with them or a text to let them know know you are safe
Share Updates
Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
It is often that we tend to overshare with someone new. Never share every detail of your life with a co-traveller or stranger
Don't overshare
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
It is necessary to have a cash, it can be used if travelling inremote places as ATM's may not be available very often
Avoid being cashless
Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
You should be attentive of what's going around. Get a hang of the local language there
Be attentive
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Notice the people around you. If you feel someone is following you contact the cops
Followers
Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Using cabs and private transport is costly. Using public transport is budget friendly and reduces anxiety of being alone
Use public transport
Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
If you feel uncomfortable or something bothers you, talk it out. Avoid overthinking in your head
Trust Your gut
