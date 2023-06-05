Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 05, 2023

Tips for solo women travellers

Adventures in life are a must. Solo travelling is fun but here are some precautions and tips to take care of

Solo Travelling

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Travelling alone maybe be scary but come out of the comfort zone and be fearless to interact and ask questions

Be Fearless

Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Living alone in hotel rooms might be boring. Sharing hostel rooms will help socialise and make new connections

Prefer hostels

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Beinga solo traveller, share your live location with your close friends and family. Have a word with them or a text to let them know know you are safe

Share Updates

Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

It is often that we tend to overshare with someone new. Never share every detail of your life with a co-traveller or stranger

Don't overshare

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

It is necessary to have a cash, it can be used if travelling inremote places as ATM's may not be available very often

Avoid being cashless

Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

You should be attentive of what's going around. Get a hang of the local language there

Be attentive

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Notice the people around you. If you feel someone is following you contact the cops

Followers

Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Using cabs and private transport is costly. Using public transport is budget friendly and reduces anxiety of being alone

Use public transport

Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

If you feel uncomfortable or something bothers you, talk it out. Avoid overthinking in your head

Trust Your gut

