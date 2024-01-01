Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
january 1, 2024
Tips for students to study effectively
Declutter the unnecessary things from your study table and organize everything you need for your study hours
Organize your Study Table
Image Source: Pexels
Practice active listening to your teacher. Whatever he is teaching, just write it down in your own words
Listen actively
Image Source: Pexels
Be mindful of things that could distract you while studying, including smartphones and social media interactions with friends
No Distractions
Image Source: Pexels
Make sure to complete your notes on whatever the teacher has taught in the class. In case you missed a class, take the help of your friends to prepare notes
Complete your notes
Image Source: Pexels
If you have any doubt, ask your teacher and clear it immediately
Ask Questions
Image Source: Pexels
Make a proper study plan for what topics you want to cover on the day, and make sure to follow it strictly
Study Time Table
Image Source: Pexels
When you complete one topic, just close the book and ask yourself certain questions. You can also prefer creating a mock test by yourself
Quiz Yourself
Image Source: Pexels
Outlining class materials and notes can be an effective way to study your notes and materials from class
Outline important points
Image Source: Pexels
Instead of memorizing everything, try to connect every topic through certain ideas. Follow context learning so that you don't forget them easily
Connect Topics
Image Source: Pexels
Don't take stress; just be consistent with your study schedules and follow it with a positive mindset
Be Consistent & Positive
Image Source: Pexels
