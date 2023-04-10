APRIL 10, 2023
Tips for summer body
Image- Pexels
Make a commitment to engage in physical activity for at least 15 minutes every day. The activity does not have to be complex or challenging and choose an exercise that suits you, such as taking a leisurely walk, running, spending time with your dog, or doing a simple yoga routine
Plan a workout
Image- Pexels
If you've been doing the same workouts for years and are not seeing results, it is time to consider a fitness plan that is tailored to your specific goals. Doing the same few workouts repeatedly will not bring about the changes you desire
Make changes
After completing your workout, allocate at least 5 minutes to stretch your body. Each stretch should be held for a minimum of 30 seconds to achieve the best results
Image- Pexels
Stretching is the key
It is crucial to include recovery days in your workout routine. It involves engaging in a lighter workout day that focuses on providing your body with additional love and care
Image- Pexels
Rest and recovery
Image- Pexels
Eat healthy
Consume as many fresh, nutritious whole foods as you can. Incorporate lean sources of protein like fish, chicken, and eggs, healthy fats like nuts, seeds, avocado, and dark leafy greens, and a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables into your diet
Breakfast is the meal that we usually have the most influence over in our daily routine. Make use of this opportunity by consuming healthy nutrients early in the day
Image- Pexels
Never skip breakfast
During the summer season, it can be challenging to adhere to a healthy eating plan as we get caught up in attending weddings, parties, or dinners. It is alright to treat yourself 5-10% of the time when the occasion is truly worth it
Image- Pexels
Treat yourself sometimes
Cocktails are often high in sugar and can contain up to 500 calories. Opt for a lighter drink by enjoying a shot of your preferred hard alcohol with a dash of soda and a squeeze of citrus
Image- Pexels
Drink smartly
The most crucial aspect of feeling confident to flaunt your "summer body" is to appreciate and accept your body
Image- Pexels
Love your body
Organise your meals, fix a schedule for your workout routine, and maintain a positive attitude to prepare yourself mentally for the day ahead
Image- Pexels
Start the day right
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.