Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

APRIL 10, 2023

Tips for summer body

Image- Pexels

Make a commitment to engage in physical activity for at least 15 minutes every day. The activity does not have to be complex or challenging and choose an exercise that suits you, such as taking a leisurely walk, running, spending time with your dog, or doing a simple yoga routine

Plan a workout

Image- Pexels

If you've been doing the same workouts for years and are not seeing results, it is time to consider a fitness plan that is tailored to your specific goals. Doing the same few workouts repeatedly will not bring about the changes you desire 

Make changes

After completing your workout, allocate at least 5 minutes to stretch your body. Each stretch should be held for a minimum of 30 seconds to achieve the best results

Image- Pexels

Stretching is the key

It is crucial to include recovery days in your workout routine. It involves engaging in a lighter workout day that focuses on providing your body with additional love and care

Image- Pexels

Rest and recovery

Image- Pexels

Eat healthy

Consume as many fresh, nutritious whole foods as you can. Incorporate lean sources of protein like fish, chicken, and eggs, healthy fats like nuts, seeds, avocado, and dark leafy greens, and a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables into your diet

Breakfast is the meal that we usually have the most influence over in our daily routine. Make use of this opportunity by consuming healthy nutrients early in the day

Image- Pexels

Never skip breakfast

During the summer season, it can be challenging to adhere to a healthy eating plan as we get caught up in attending weddings, parties, or dinners. It is alright to treat yourself 5-10% of the time when the occasion is truly worth it

Image- Pexels

Treat yourself sometimes

Cocktails are often high in sugar and can contain up to 500 calories. Opt for a lighter drink by enjoying a shot of your preferred hard alcohol with a dash of soda and a squeeze of citrus

Image- Pexels

Drink smartly

The most crucial aspect of feeling confident to flaunt your "summer body" is to appreciate and accept your body

Image- Pexels

Love your body

Organise your meals, fix a schedule for your workout routine, and maintain a positive attitude to prepare yourself mentally for the day ahead

Image- Pexels

Start the day right

