 Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JUly 11, 2023

Tips for taking care of lips 

Dealing with dry, cracked, or irritated lip skin can be a pain 

Unhealthy lips 

Image: Pexels

If you need to attain happy lips, add lip care to your skincare routine

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Lip care 

Chapped lips cause irritation and discomfort, doesn't it?

Discomfort 

Image: Pexels

Here are some ways to take extra good care of your beautiful lips

Steps to follow 

Image: Pexels

Use lip scrub regularly

Image: Pexels

This will exfoliate your lips leaving them soft and smooth! It is recommended to do this once a week

Image: Pexels

Sun exposure

Protect your lips from sun exposure by applying a lip balm with SPF throughout the day

Apply lip balm to prevent dry or chapped lips! It offers a great hyaluronic lip booster that moisturizes while also boosting volume

Apply and Re-apply lip balm

Image: Pexels

Drink enough water to ensure not only your lips, but all your skin is properly hydrated. It is generally said that 6-8 glasses of water per day is enough

Image: Pexels

Drink enough water

Avoid licking or biting lips

Image: Pexels

Avoid this habit as it can lead to swelling or pain. Your saliva has certain enzymes that are too Harsh for the lip's delicate skin

Image: Pexels

An overnight lip mask is a great way to hydrate lips for a smoother and softer appearance. This extra step in your skincare can make all the difference for healthier lips during the day 

Use an overnight lip mask 

