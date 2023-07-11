Heading 3
Tips for taking care of lips
Dealing with dry, cracked, or irritated lip skin can be a pain
Unhealthy lips
If you need to attain happy lips, add lip care to your skincare routine
Lip care
Chapped lips cause irritation and discomfort, doesn't it?
Discomfort
Here are some ways to take extra good care of your beautiful lips
Steps to follow
Use lip scrub regularly
This will exfoliate your lips leaving them soft and smooth! It is recommended to do this once a week
Sun exposure
Protect your lips from sun exposure by applying a lip balm with SPF throughout the day
Apply lip balm to prevent dry or chapped lips! It offers a great hyaluronic lip booster that moisturizes while also boosting volume
Apply and Re-apply lip balm
Drink enough water to ensure not only your lips, but all your skin is properly hydrated. It is generally said that 6-8 glasses of water per day is enough
Drink enough water
Avoid licking or biting lips
Avoid this habit as it can lead to swelling or pain. Your saliva has certain enzymes that are too Harsh for the lip's delicate skin
An overnight lip mask is a great way to hydrate lips for a smoother and softer appearance. This extra step in your skincare can make all the difference for healthier lips during the day
Use an overnight lip mask
