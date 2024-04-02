Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

april 02, 2024

Tips for teeth whitening

Smoking is not only injurious to your health but also to your teeth, so quitting is the best option

Quit Smoking

Image Source: Pexels

This easy, everyday tip can help you showcase your dazzling smile 

Brush Twice and Floss Daily

Image Source: Pexels

Oil pulling is an Ayurvedic remedy and can keep your dental hygiene top-notch!

Oil Pulling

Image Source: Pexels

A mouthwash helps you to maintain freshness and dental hygiene

Use mouthwash regularly 

Image Source: Pexels

Tea, coffee, and red wine can fasten the yellowing of teeth; therefore, limiting them is much needed

Limiting certain beverages

Image Source: Pexels

Apples, pears, and celery can help in cleaning surface stains; this maintains the natural white Color 

Image Source: Pexels

Food addictions

Rubbing your teeth with these peels can help your teeth prevent yellow-ing

Banana, Orange, and Lemon peels 

Image Source: Pexels

Consume a healthy amount of dairy products that can help make your teeth strong and maintain their natural color 

Dairy products

Image Source: Pexels

Sugary food items are unhealthy for your body as well as teeth, so limit their consumption 

Avoid Sugary Snacks

Image Source: Pexels

Image Source: Pexels

These tips will whiten your teeth naturally but don’t forget to visit your dentist frequently! 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here