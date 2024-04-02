Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
april 02, 2024
Tips for teeth whitening
Smoking is not only injurious to your health but also to your teeth, so quitting is the best option
Quit Smoking
This easy, everyday tip can help you showcase your dazzling smile
Brush Twice and Floss Daily
Oil pulling is an Ayurvedic remedy and can keep your dental hygiene top-notch!
Oil Pulling
A mouthwash helps you to maintain freshness and dental hygiene
Use mouthwash regularly
Tea, coffee, and red wine can fasten the yellowing of teeth; therefore, limiting them is much needed
Limiting certain beverages
Apples, pears, and celery can help in cleaning surface stains; this maintains the natural white Color
Food addictions
Rubbing your teeth with these peels can help your teeth prevent yellow-ing
Banana, Orange, and Lemon peels
Consume a healthy amount of dairy products that can help make your teeth strong and maintain their natural color
Dairy products
Sugary food items are unhealthy for your body as well as teeth, so limit their consumption
Avoid Sugary Snacks
These tips will whiten your teeth naturally but don’t forget to visit your dentist frequently!
