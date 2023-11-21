Heading 3
Tips for travel photography
Wake up early and stay out late. For travel photography, you should capture the morning and the night of the place you're visiting
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Do your location scouting where you want to take pictures before your trip begins
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Photographing local people might make them upset. However, you can ask for their permission
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Be creative and open to learn always
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Be very attentive while traveling and don't miss the opportunity of clicking a lifetime frame
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Follow the rule of thirds while taking pictures for professional use
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Pack a lightweight travel tripod with you which can help you in photography
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Make sure to plan your photography time on your trip. You should not click pictures everywhere you visit
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Keep patience and Pay attention to details while taking pictures. You can also do some experiment by changing the composition
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Photography equipments are expensive. Make sure to keep them safe with you
#10
Image Source: Pexels
