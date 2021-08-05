Tips to get rid of oily skin August 05, 2021
Wash your face at least twice a day with an oil-fighting cleanser. But refrain from over-washing your skin as it will strip off the natural oils present in your skin.
Exfoliate your skin at least once a week this will help in opening up the clogged pores by removing the build-up of dead skin cells, taking off excess oil and dirt
Don’t ditch moisturisers thinking your skin is oily! Your skin needs nourishment. Instead, try using oil-free moisturisers
If you have oily skin, read the contents before purchasing your skincare products. Avoid products that have a heavy oil base
Drink a lot of water as dehydrated skin is considered to compensate by producing more oil
Remove your makeup before you go to bed. If not, it can clog your pores
Reduce the intake of foods with fats and sugar as it triggers excess sebum production
Rub ice cubes over your face as ice tightens the skin and stimulates blood circulation that helps to minimise enlarged pores
Use an alcohol-free toner that's also packed with vitamins and antioxidants to keep your skin clean and clear
Use a face mask made of sandalwood powder or fuller earth to get rid of excess oil
