sept 20, 2021
Tips to nail Reverse Hair Washing Trend
The reverse hair washing trend is especially suitable for people with dull and greasy hair. It makes sure there is no product residue left on your hair.
The process is quite simple. Wet your hair with lukewarm water. Never use hot water as it is detrimental to your hair health
After this, take a cotton towel to pat dry your tresses
Squeeze out a coin-sized amount of conditioner. Apply it over the length of your hair, not your scalp
Next, let the conditioner stay on your hair for 15 minutes. The conditioner seals the cuticles of the hair and makes it look soft and shiny
Also, the conditioner forms a protective layer over the hair that prevents it from further damage
Again, wash your hair with lukewarm water. Follow this by shampooing your hair
Always keep in mind to dilute the shampoo before washing your hair. For this, take a small amount of shampoo in a mug and add water to it
Rinse your hair thoroughly with cold water. Reverse shampooing conditions the locks and gives them the much-needed bounce
Finish off with a leave-on serum. It tames the hair and prevents it from getting frizzy
