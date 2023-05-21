Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

lifestyle

mAY 21, 2023

Tips On How Not To Be A Dry Texter

Aim to respond to messages as soon as possible to prevent leaving others hanging

Reply as soon as possible 

Avoid leaving the other person feeling disregarded by avoiding curt replies like "Sure", "Yeah", or "Nope"

Avoid one-word responses 

You can prepare yourself for what questions to ask and how to proceed, leading to more effective communication

Know the purpose of your response 

To make texting more entertaining, use the power of GIFs and emojis

Use emojis and GIFs 

If you want to learn the art of how to be a better texter, the key is to ask the right questions

Ask the right questions 

Being funny is always a plus in any situation, especially when texting your crush

Reveal your sense of humor 

If you want to make your texting experience more exciting, then go ahead and flirt a little

Flirt a bit

It's essential to remember the details when texting someone, whether it's a friend or a crush

Pay attention to the details 

One of the best tips on how to be a better texter is to not be afraid to text first

Text first 

Remember that communication is a two-way street. Don't be afraid to share your own experiences too

Share your experience 

