mAY 21, 2023
Tips On How Not To Be A Dry Texter
Aim to respond to messages as soon as possible to prevent leaving others hanging
Reply as soon as possible
Avoid leaving the other person feeling disregarded by avoiding curt replies like "Sure", "Yeah", or "Nope"
Avoid one-word responses
You can prepare yourself for what questions to ask and how to proceed, leading to more effective communication
Know the purpose of your response
To make texting more entertaining, use the power of GIFs and emojis
Use emojis and GIFs
If you want to learn the art of how to be a better texter, the key is to ask the right questions
Ask the right questions
Being funny is always a plus in any situation, especially when texting your crush
Reveal your sense of humor
If you want to make your texting experience more exciting, then go ahead and flirt a little
Flirt a bit
It's essential to remember the details when texting someone, whether it's a friend or a crush
Pay attention to the details
One of the best tips on how to be a better texter is to not be afraid to text first
Text first
Remember that communication is a two-way street. Don't be afraid to share your own experiences too
Share your experience
