Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

Lifestyle

APRIL 25, 2023

Tips on how to prevent nail breakage

Image- Pexels

Never use your nails to open a soda can and always use paper clips to reach something in a small space. Using your nail as a tool weakens the nails and as a result, it causes breakage

Don't use it as a tool

Image- Pexels

After removing the polish if you think you are not hydrated enough, you can put on a hand cream or any regular body lotion that you usually use, to keep them moisturized and healthy looking

Use lotion

Image- Pexels

Constant use of polish can weaken the nails even if it is non-toxic polish. After wearing the polish for a week or so, remove the polish with an acetone-free polish remover and keep your nails polish free for a week

Give your nails a polish break

Image- Pexels

Make sure your polish and remover do not have harsh chemicals. Look for non-toxic polish and make sure to use acetone-free polish remover, as acetone can weaken your nails

Be extra careful with the products you use

Image- Pexels

Drinking enough water is essential for our health, it also has many benefits, and nail health is no exception. Without enough moisture nails can be brittle and cause breakage. Drinking water helps restrain moisture and stay strong

Stay hydrated

Image- Pexels

Make sure that you're consuming the right amount of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. A diet that is deficient in crucial vitamins and minerals can affect your entire body including your nails 

Healthy diet

Image- Pexels

Too much soaking in water can make your nails become brittle and cause breakage. Use gloves while washing dishes or clothes. It is likely impossible to keep your hands from water, but it is something to be mindful of

Less exposure to water

Image- Pexels

Also known as vitamin H and vitamin B7 can strengthen hair and nails and also help the body’s nervous system to function properly because it is water soluble and isn't stored by the body, ensure that you consume it daily

Biotin

Image- Pexels

Frequent use of gel or acrylic nails can cause your nails to peel, which weakens them. You can still use it but make sure to give your nails a break in between applications

Less gel and acrylic nails

Image- Pexels

Filing your nails in back-and-forth motion can actually weaken your nails and instead file them in one direction. Filing nails frequently can also weaken the nails

Way of filing nails

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here