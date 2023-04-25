APRIL 25, 2023
Tips on how to take care of your curls
Image- Pexels
Curly hair is drier than other hair types, apply a thick layer of conditioner after you are done washing hair, then wash it after 5-10 minutes. You can also use hair oil after conditioning if your hair is too dry
Moisturize
Image- Pexels
Heat and harmful UV rays can make your curly hair dry out. To protect it from the sun, try wearing hats and always moisturize your hair
Protect from sun
Image- Pexels
Avoid the use of straighteners or blow dryers especially when you have curly hair. Using them often may cause a lot of split ends, dryness, and damage to hair
Avoid heat devices
Image- Pexels
Honey is known to bring moisture back into your hair and lock it in, which is a good thing as it helps in hydrating your dry curly hair. Honey can even add shine to the hair and also help curls hold their shape
Honey
Image- Pexels
Curly hair gets knotted easily. Hence, to detangle your hair, try applying a conditioner, and put your hair in sections then use a wide-toothed comb or brush designed for curly hair and brush it through your hair
Detangle your hair
Image- Pexels
You can pull your hair into a loose ponytail on top of your head or you can also make loose braids to preserve your curls and reduce friction between pillow case which makes them frizzy and easy to break
Care while asleep
Image- Pexels
Thick curly hair does not need to be washed daily or weekly, washing curly hair too often can lead to dry and frizzy hair. However, try washing your hair for a minimum of 2 to 3 weeks for optimal scalp and hair health
Wash when needed
Image- Pexels
Some of the anti-frizz products on market have silicones in them and which is harmful to curly hair as it tends to weigh it down. Rather than going for anti-frizz try moisturizing and nourishing your hair with safe non-toxic products
Say no to anti-frizz products
Image- Pexels
If your hair is curly you should definitely start using argon oil as it gives moisture and nourishes your hair, it also helps in balancing the scalp and giving softness and shine to fresh-looking curls
Argan oil
Image- Pexels
You might get dandruff due to the overproduction of oil. To avoid it you can use anti-dandruff shampoo only for your scalp, and then let it sit for 2-10 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water
Extra care for the scalp
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.