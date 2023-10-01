Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

lifestyle

october 01, 2023

Tips to achieve glass skin

The term refers to a skin that looks translucent, flawless, poreless, shiny— like a piece of glass

What is Glass Skin?

Image: Pexels

The Korean beauty trend can be achieved with the help of skincare & proper makeup products. But there are certain tips that make the results more effective

 How To Achieve Glass Skin?

Image: Pexels

Double clean your face with a face wash to remove dirt, oil, and impurities

Cleansing Twice

Image: Pexels

To achieve dewy skin, use a hydrating serum on face to lock the moisture and prevent dryness

Applying Serum

Image: Pexels

Moisturizer helps to lock the water level of the face. It is unarguably the most important tip to achieve glass skin

 Don't forget moisturizer

Image: Pexels

Applying SPF 30 or higher prevents skin damage, thereby reducing the chances of dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles

Apply an SPF

Image: Pexels

It will eliminate the dark circles and even the skin tone near the eyes

Use an Eye Cream

Image: Pexels

Pat a few drops of face oil onto your face as it controls excess sebum production. It also strengthens your lipid barrier

Apply Face Oil

Image: Pexels

Repeat the entire process in the evening and double cleanse your skin with a face wash and cleansing oil to remove makeup

Repeat the process

Image: Pexels

Using an exfoliating mask once a week. It promotes glassy glow by removing dead skin cells

Use an exfoliating mask

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here