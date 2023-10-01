Heading 3
october 01, 2023
Tips to achieve glass skin
The term refers to a skin that looks translucent, flawless, poreless, shiny— like a piece of glass
What is Glass Skin?
The Korean beauty trend can be achieved with the help of skincare & proper makeup products. But there are certain tips that make the results more effective
How To Achieve Glass Skin?
Double clean your face with a face wash to remove dirt, oil, and impurities
Cleansing Twice
To achieve dewy skin, use a hydrating serum on face to lock the moisture and prevent dryness
Applying Serum
Moisturizer helps to lock the water level of the face. It is unarguably the most important tip to achieve glass skin
Don't forget moisturizer
Applying SPF 30 or higher prevents skin damage, thereby reducing the chances of dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles
Apply an SPF
It will eliminate the dark circles and even the skin tone near the eyes
Use an Eye Cream
Pat a few drops of face oil onto your face as it controls excess sebum production. It also strengthens your lipid barrier
Apply Face Oil
Repeat the entire process in the evening and double cleanse your skin with a face wash and cleansing oil to remove makeup
Repeat the process
Using an exfoliating mask once a week. It promotes glassy glow by removing dead skin cells
Use an exfoliating mask
