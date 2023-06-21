Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

JUNE 21, 2023

Tips To Apply Foundation Successfully

Start with a clean face and apply a lightweight moisturizer to create a smooth canvas for the foundation

Cleanse and Moisturize

Select a foundation shade that matches your skin tone to avoid an unnatural look

Choose the Right Shade

Apply a primer to create a smooth base, minimize pores, and help the foundation last longer

Primer

Use a foundation brush, makeup sponge, or your fingertips for application, depending on your preference

Use the Right Tools

Dotting Technique

Apply small dots of foundation on your forehead, cheeks, nose, and chin, then blend them outwards for an even coverage

Blend, Blend, Blend

Use gentle strokes or tapping motions to blend the foundation into your skin, ensuring there are no visible lines or streaks

Start with a thin layer and gradually build up coverage where needed, rather than applying too much product at once

Build Gradually

After applying foundation, set it with a light dusting of translucent powder to increase longevity and reduce shine

Set with Powder

Consider Mixing

Customize your foundation by mixing it with a drop of moisturizer or liquid illuminator for a sheer and luminous finish

Blend the foundation down onto your neck to ensure a seamless transition between your face and neck, avoiding any noticeable color differences

Pay Attention to the Neck

