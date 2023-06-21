Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
Lifestyle
JUNE 21, 2023
Tips To Apply Foundation Successfully
Start with a clean face and apply a lightweight moisturizer to create a smooth canvas for the foundation
Cleanse and Moisturize
Image: Pexels
Select a foundation shade that matches your skin tone to avoid an unnatural look
Image: Pexels
Choose the Right Shade
Apply a primer to create a smooth base, minimize pores, and help the foundation last longer
Primer
Image: Pexels
Use a foundation brush, makeup sponge, or your fingertips for application, depending on your preference
Use the Right Tools
Image: Pexels
Dotting Technique
Image: Pexels
Apply small dots of foundation on your forehead, cheeks, nose, and chin, then blend them outwards for an even coverage
Image: Pexels
Blend, Blend, Blend
Use gentle strokes or tapping motions to blend the foundation into your skin, ensuring there are no visible lines or streaks
Start with a thin layer and gradually build up coverage where needed, rather than applying too much product at once
Build Gradually
Image: Pexels
After applying foundation, set it with a light dusting of translucent powder to increase longevity and reduce shine
Set with Powder
Image: Pexels
Consider Mixing
Image: Pexels
Customize your foundation by mixing it with a drop of moisturizer or liquid illuminator for a sheer and luminous finish
Image: Pexels
Blend the foundation down onto your neck to ensure a seamless transition between your face and neck, avoiding any noticeable color differences
Pay Attention to the Neck
