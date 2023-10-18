Heading 3

Jiya Surana

OCTOBER 17, 2023

Tips to avoid academic stress

Plan your study schedule in advance, allocate time for each subject, and stick to it

Time Management

Take regular short breaks during study sessions to refresh your mind. Engage in relaxation techniques like deep breathing

Breaks and Relaxation

Maintain a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and get enough sleep. Physical health directly impacts mental well-being

Healthy Lifestyle

Keep your study materials organized and take effective notes. This can save you time and stress when reviewing

Organized Notes

Don't hesitate to ask for help from teachers, tutors, or classmates when you're struggling with a subject

Seek Help

Break tasks into smaller, manageable chunks and tackle them one at a time. Procrastination can lead to unnecessary stress

Avoid Procrastination

Minimize distractions like social media and use productivity apps if needed

Limit Distractions

Maintain a positive mindset, and focus on your achievements rather than dwelling on failures

Stay Positive

Share your concerns with friends or family. Sometimes, talking about your stress can help alleviate it

Social Support

Dedicate time to your hobbies and interests to relax and recharge

Time for Hobbies

