Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 17, 2023
Tips to avoid academic stress
Plan your study schedule in advance, allocate time for each subject, and stick to it
Time Management
Image Source: Pexels
Take regular short breaks during study sessions to refresh your mind. Engage in relaxation techniques like deep breathing
Breaks and Relaxation
Image Source: Pexels
Maintain a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and get enough sleep. Physical health directly impacts mental well-being
Healthy Lifestyle
Image Source: Pexels
Keep your study materials organized and take effective notes. This can save you time and stress when reviewing
Organized Notes
Image Source: Pexels
Don't hesitate to ask for help from teachers, tutors, or classmates when you're struggling with a subject
Seek Help
Image Source: Pexels
Break tasks into smaller, manageable chunks and tackle them one at a time. Procrastination can lead to unnecessary stress
Avoid Procrastination
Image Source: Pexels
Minimize distractions like social media and use productivity apps if needed
Limit Distractions
Image Source: Pexels
Maintain a positive mindset, and focus on your achievements rather than dwelling on failures
Stay Positive
Image Source: Pexels
Share your concerns with friends or family. Sometimes, talking about your stress can help alleviate it
Social Support
Image Source: Pexels
Dedicate time to your hobbies and interests to relax and recharge
Time for Hobbies
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.