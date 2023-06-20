Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 20, 2023

Tips to avoid frizzy hair

It is often that after washing hair may turn frizzy. Here are some tips to avoid it

Smooth hair

Image: Pexels

Avoid washing hair more than 2-3 times a week as excessive use of shampoo can dry out the scalp and make them frizzy

Image: Pexels

Overwashing

After showering, apply serum to the stands for silkier and frizz-free hair

Serum

Image: Pexels

Using a conditioner after hair wash is important as it provides nourishment and avoids frizz

Conditioner

Image: Pexels

Heat Protectant

Image: Pexels

If you often style your hair, use heat protectant before to avoid damage 

Image: Pexels

Towel

Switch to microfiber towels instead of cotton as they are soft and avoid tangling of hair

Using the wrong comb can cause frizzy hair. Opt for a wide-toothed comb

Comb

Image: Pexels

Apply a nourishing hair mask once or twice a week to reduce frizz

Hair Mask

Image: Pexels

Cold rinse

Image: Pexels

It is recommended to have a cold water rinse to seal the hair cuticles after having a hot shower

Image: Pexels

Using satin pillow covers while sleeping reduces friction with pillow and keeps them smooth to avoid frizz

Satin covers

