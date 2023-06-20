Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 20, 2023
Tips to avoid frizzy hair
It is often that after washing hair may turn frizzy. Here are some tips to avoid it
Smooth hair
Image: Pexels
Avoid washing hair more than 2-3 times a week as excessive use of shampoo can dry out the scalp and make them frizzy
Image: Pexels
Overwashing
After showering, apply serum to the stands for silkier and frizz-free hair
Serum
Image: Pexels
Using a conditioner after hair wash is important as it provides nourishment and avoids frizz
Conditioner
Image: Pexels
Heat Protectant
Image: Pexels
If you often style your hair, use heat protectant before to avoid damage
Image: Pexels
Towel
Switch to microfiber towels instead of cotton as they are soft and avoid tangling of hair
Using the wrong comb can cause frizzy hair. Opt for a wide-toothed comb
Comb
Image: Pexels
Apply a nourishing hair mask once or twice a week to reduce frizz
Hair Mask
Image: Pexels
Cold rinse
Image: Pexels
It is recommended to have a cold water rinse to seal the hair cuticles after having a hot shower
Image: Pexels
Using satin pillow covers while sleeping reduces friction with pillow and keeps them smooth to avoid frizz
Satin covers
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.