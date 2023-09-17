Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 17, 2023
Tips to avoid greasy hair
A greasy scalp not only feels uncomfortable but can also lead to itching and other hair problems such as hair fall and dandruff
Image: Pexels
Is greasy hair getting you down?
Say goodbye to that oily overload with our 7 super-easy tips!
Greasy hair tips
Image: Pexels
#1
Image: Pexels
Use a clarifying shampoo to remove excess oil and buildup
Clean your hairbrush often
#2
Image: Pexels
#3
Image: Pexels
Blow dry only your roots
Use a dry shampoo in between washes to absorb excess oil
#4
Image: Pexels
Avoid touching your hair too much, as it can transfer oil from your hands
#5
Image: Pexels
Wash your hair regularly, but not too often, as it can strip away natural oils
Image: Pexels
#6
Avoid using heavy, oily hair products
#7
Image: Pexels
Let's keep those locks fresh and fab!
Fab
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.