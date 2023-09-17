Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 17, 2023

Tips to avoid greasy hair

A greasy scalp not only feels uncomfortable but can also lead to itching and other hair problems such as hair fall and dandruff

Is greasy hair getting you down?

Say goodbye to that oily overload with our 7 super-easy tips!

Greasy hair tips 

#1

Use a clarifying shampoo to remove excess oil and buildup

Clean your hairbrush often 

#2

#3

Blow dry only your roots 

Use a dry shampoo in between washes to absorb excess oil

#4

Avoid touching your hair too much, as it can transfer oil from your hands

#5

Wash your hair regularly, but not too often, as it can strip away natural oils


#6

Avoid using heavy, oily hair products

#7

Let's keep those locks fresh and fab!

Fab

