Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 29, 2023

Tips to avoid hair thinning

Avoid washing hair daily to keep the scalp healthy and opt for mild shampoos which are sulfate free

Hair Wash

Avoid tying tight ponytails as it causes alopecia which increases hair fall. Try tying hair loose

Ponytail

The essential nutrients are required for healthy hair growth. A sustainable diet is required to improve lifestyle and cater to all the other needs

Unhealthy diet

Use a hair mask once or twice a week to provide your scalp the nourishment it requires

Hair mask

Heat Styling

Regular and intense heat styling leads to easy hair breakage. Heat protectant may reduce the damage

Yoga

Yoga has several poses to boost hair growth which can help improve posture and has several benefits

Regular trims will get rid of unwanted growth and split ends and will keep them maintained

Regular trims

Try to untangle hair very gently rather than brushing it harshly 

Comb

Wet hair

It’s suggested to avoid combing wet hair as the follicles are weak and will lead to hair fall

Avoid washing hair with steaming hot water as it dries the scalp and damages the hair follicle. Instead, use lukewarm or cold water

Hot water

