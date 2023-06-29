Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 29, 2023
Tips to avoid hair thinning
Avoid washing hair daily to keep the scalp healthy and opt for mild shampoos which are sulfate free
Hair Wash
Image: Pexels
Avoid tying tight ponytails as it causes alopecia which increases hair fall. Try tying hair loose
Image: Pexels
Ponytail
The essential nutrients are required for healthy hair growth. A sustainable diet is required to improve lifestyle and cater to all the other needs
Unhealthy diet
Image: Pexels
Use a hair mask once or twice a week to provide your scalp the nourishment it requires
Hair mask
Image: Pexels
Heat Styling
Image: Pexels
Regular and intense heat styling leads to easy hair breakage. Heat protectant may reduce the damage
Image: Pexels
Yoga
Yoga has several poses to boost hair growth which can help improve posture and has several benefits
Regular trims will get rid of unwanted growth and split ends and will keep them maintained
Regular trims
Image: Pexels
Try to untangle hair very gently rather than brushing it harshly
Comb
Image: Pexels
Wet hair
Image: Pexels
It’s suggested to avoid combing wet hair as the follicles are weak and will lead to hair fall
Image: Pexels
Avoid washing hair with steaming hot water as it dries the scalp and damages the hair follicle. Instead, use lukewarm or cold water
Hot water
