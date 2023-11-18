Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 18, 2023
Tips to avoid jet lag
Try to gradually adjust your sleep and wake times a few days before your departure. This can help your body start adapting to the new time zone
Adjust your sleep schedule before you travel
Dehydration can worsen the symptoms of jet lag. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your flight. Avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol, as they can contribute to dehydration
Stay hydrated
Natural sunlight is a powerful regulator of the body's internal clock. Spend time outdoors in natural light, especially in the morning, upon arrival at your destination
Get sunlight exposure
If possible, choose flights that align with your destination's local time. Arriving during the evening can make it easier to adjust and sleep according to the new time zone
Choose the right flight schedule
Short naps (20-30 minutes) can help combat fatigue without interfering with nighttime sleep. Avoid long naps, as they may disrupt your sleep cycle
Take short naps strategically
Large or heavy meals, as well as alcohol, can disrupt your sleep. Opt for light, healthy snacks and meals during your flight and in the days following your arrival
Avoid heavy meals and alcohol
While some people find sleep aids helpful, it's essential to use them cautiously. Consult with a healthcare professional before taking any medication, and avoid relying on sleep aids as a long-term solution
Use sleep aids cautiously
Stay active during the flight
Stretch your legs, walk around the cabin, and do some in-seat exercises to improve circulation and reduce the risk of stiffness. This can also help minimize feelings of lethargy upon arrival
Make your sleep environment conducive to rest. Use blackout curtains, adjust the room temperature, and minimize noise and light to create a restful atmosphere
Create a comfortable sleep environment
Recognize that it takes time for your body to adjust to a new time zone. Be patient with yourself and allow a day or two for your internal clock to sync with the local time
Give yourself time to adjust
