NOVEMBER 18, 2023

Tips to avoid jet lag

Try to gradually adjust your sleep and wake times a few days before your departure. This can help your body start adapting to the new time zone

Adjust your sleep schedule before you travel

Dehydration can worsen the symptoms of jet lag. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your flight. Avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol, as they can contribute to dehydration

Stay hydrated

Natural sunlight is a powerful regulator of the body's internal clock. Spend time outdoors in natural light, especially in the morning, upon arrival at your destination

Get sunlight exposure

If possible, choose flights that align with your destination's local time. Arriving during the evening can make it easier to adjust and sleep according to the new time zone

Choose the right flight schedule

Short naps (20-30 minutes) can help combat fatigue without interfering with nighttime sleep. Avoid long naps, as they may disrupt your sleep cycle

Take short naps strategically

Large or heavy meals, as well as alcohol, can disrupt your sleep. Opt for light, healthy snacks and meals during your flight and in the days following your arrival

Avoid heavy meals and alcohol

While some people find sleep aids helpful, it's essential to use them cautiously. Consult with a healthcare professional before taking any medication, and avoid relying on sleep aids as a long-term solution

Use sleep aids cautiously

Stay active during the flight

Stretch your legs, walk around the cabin, and do some in-seat exercises to improve circulation and reduce the risk of stiffness. This can also help minimize feelings of lethargy upon arrival

Make your sleep environment conducive to rest. Use blackout curtains, adjust the room temperature, and minimize noise and light to create a restful atmosphere

Create a comfortable sleep environment

Recognize that it takes time for your body to adjust to a new time zone. Be patient with yourself and allow a day or two for your internal clock to sync with the local time

Give yourself time to adjust

