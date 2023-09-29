Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SPETEMBER 29, 2023
Tips to bake a chocolate cake
Start by preheating the oven and greasing your cake pan for easy removal
Step 1
Image: Pexels
In a mixing bowl, combine flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt
Step 2
Image: Pexels
Use a good quality Cocoa powder for a rich chocolate flavor
Step 3
Image: Pexels
In a separate bowl, whisk cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy
Step 4
Image: Pexels
Beat in eggs, one at a time, and add vanilla extract for flavor
Step 5
Image: Pexels
To bake an eggless chocolate cake you can use a substitute like applesauce, mashed bananas, or yogurt
Step 6
Image: Pexels
Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, alternating with milk
Step 7
Image: Pexels
Pour the batter into the prepared pans and bake until a toothpick comes out clean
Step 8
Image: Pexels
Let the cake cool completely before frosting with your favorite chocolate frosting to prevent melting
Step 9
Image: Pexels
Decorate with chocolate shavings or sprinkles for an extra touch of sweetness
Step 10
Image: Pexels
