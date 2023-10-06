Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 06, 2023

Tips to bake a fruit cake

Soak the dried fruits in alcohol (Rum) or fruit juice for extra flavor

Use a combination of different fruits for a variety of textures and tastes

Coat the fruits in flour before adding them to the batter to prevent sinking

Add spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or allspice for a warm and aromatic touch

Don't overmix the batter to avoid a dense texture

Line the cake tin with parchment paper to prevent sticking

Bake the cake low and slow for even cooking

Let the cake cool completely before removing it from the tin

Brush the cake with a simple syrup to keep it moist

Decorate with a dusting of powdered sugar or a glaze for a finishing touch

