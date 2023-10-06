Heading 3
Tips to bake a fruit cake
Soak the dried fruits in alcohol (Rum) or fruit juice for extra flavor
#1
Use a combination of different fruits for a variety of textures and tastes
#2
Coat the fruits in flour before adding them to the batter to prevent sinking
#3
Add spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or allspice for a warm and aromatic touch
#4
Don't overmix the batter to avoid a dense texture
#5
Line the cake tin with parchment paper to prevent sticking
#6
Bake the cake low and slow for even cooking
#7
Let the cake cool completely before removing it from the tin
#8
Brush the cake with a simple syrup to keep it moist
#9
Decorate with a dusting of powdered sugar or a glaze for a finishing touch
#10
