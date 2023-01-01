Heading 3

Tips to blow dry own hair

Before blow-drying, make sure your hair is clean and conditioned

Start with a clean and conditioned base

Apply a heat protectant spray or serum to your damp hair before blow-drying

Use a heat protectant

Pat your hair dry with a towel to remove excess water. Avoid rubbing vigorously, as this can cause frizz and damage the hair cuticle

Towel dry gently

Use a wide-tooth comb to detangle your hair before starting the blow-drying process

Detangle before blow-drying

Divide your hair into manageable sections. This makes it easier to dry each section thoroughly and ensures a more even result

Section your hair

Invest in a good-quality hair dryer with adjustable heat and speed settings

Choose the right hair dryer

Start drying your hair at the roots and work your way down to the ends. This helps to smooth the cuticle and adds shine to your hair

Dry from root to ends

If you want to add volume and shape to your hair, use a round brush. Wrap sections of hair around the brush and aim the dryer at the brush while pulling it through the hair

Use a round brush for volume

Finish each section with a blast of cool air to set the style. This helps to close the hair cuticle and lock in the shape

Cool shot for set

Once your hair is completely dry, apply a small amount of hair serum or a shine spray to add a polished and smooth finish

Finish with a serum or shine spray

