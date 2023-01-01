pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
NOVEMBER 24 , 2023
Tips to blow dry own hair
Image: Pexels
Before blow-drying, make sure your hair is clean and conditioned
Start with a clean and conditioned base
Image: Pexels
Apply a heat protectant spray or serum to your damp hair before blow-drying
Use a heat protectant
Image: Pexels
Pat your hair dry with a towel to remove excess water. Avoid rubbing vigorously, as this can cause frizz and damage the hair cuticle
Towel dry gently
Image: Pexels
Use a wide-tooth comb to detangle your hair before starting the blow-drying process
Detangle before blow-drying
Image: Pexels
Divide your hair into manageable sections. This makes it easier to dry each section thoroughly and ensures a more even result
Section your hair
Image: Pexels
Invest in a good-quality hair dryer with adjustable heat and speed settings
Choose the right hair dryer
Image: Pexels
Start drying your hair at the roots and work your way down to the ends. This helps to smooth the cuticle and adds shine to your hair
Dry from root to ends
Image: Pexels
If you want to add volume and shape to your hair, use a round brush. Wrap sections of hair around the brush and aim the dryer at the brush while pulling it through the hair
Use a round brush for volume
Image: Pexels
Finish each section with a blast of cool air to set the style. This helps to close the hair cuticle and lock in the shape
Cool shot for set
Image: Pexels
Once your hair is completely dry, apply a small amount of hair serum or a shine spray to add a polished and smooth finish
Finish with a serum or shine spray
