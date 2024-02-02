Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

FEBRUARY 2, 2024

Tips to break up over text

Before dropping the breakup bomb, ease into the conversation by chatting casually and understanding your partner's emotions

Casual Start

Begin with a warm greeting and an honest compliment to soften the blow, appreciating past efforts without overdoing it

Compliment Opener

Starting with honesty signals serious consideration, showing transparency, and setting the tone for an open conversation

Honest Introduction

Be thoughtful and express regret for the unfortunate end, showing empathy even in the challenging act of breaking up via text

Express Regret

Share the reasons for the breakup honestly, providing closure for your partner and potential lessons for their future relationships

Be Real

Avoid wavering or sugarcoating; communicate your decision with conviction to prevent false hope and ensure a clear message

Stick to Decision

Break the news respectfully, taking ownership of the situation and avoiding unnecessary blame or criticism

Respectful Communication

Resist the urge to overcompensate for the breakup; focus on clear and polite communication instead of taking on unnecessary blame

Avoid Overcompensating

Avoid False Hopes

Don't promise friendship or future contact if it's not genuine; false hopes can complicate the healing process for both parties

Be upfront and clear in your message, leaving no room for misinterpretation, and firmly state your decision

Straightforward Message

