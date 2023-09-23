Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 23, 2023

Tips to charge your life

Simple but powerful tips to help you reclaim control and find that inner balance you've been searching for

Tips to Recharge 

Give yourself time to get into the day and prepare your mind, body and soul for the day ahead

Wake up early

Learn to be still within. Create an internal environment that is calm and allows you to feel more in control of your life. Everything else will fall into place once you calm the storm within

Meditate

Define what you want to achieve in different aspects of your life, and create actionable steps to reach those goals

Set Clear Goals

You don't need a long winded to-do list. Focus on 3 key targets for the day ahead and get into the habit of starting and finishing a project or task

Have a plan for the day

Wake up and workout or go for a walk. Don't stay still for too long, keep moving throughout the day. Stay inspired, stay energized and keep pushing forward

Get moving

Spend time with supportive and uplifting people who encourage your personal growth

Surround Yourself with Positivity

Go do something different and expand your horizons. There is always a new store or exhibition to check out and if you're completely stuck, go for a drive

Break your pattern

Reaching out and making a difference by helping others can truly be transformative. It not only brightens someone else's day but also allows us to see the power and uniqueness within ourselves

Help someone

Write down what's in your head and heart. Start getting your thoughts, feelings and ideas down on paper everyday. It is the first step to creating clarity and dropping off the baggage after another long day

Journal

