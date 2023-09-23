Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 23, 2023
Tips to charge your life
Simple but powerful tips to help you reclaim control and find that inner balance you've been searching for
Tips to Recharge
Image: Pexels
Give yourself time to get into the day and prepare your mind, body and soul for the day ahead
Wake up early
Image: Pexels
Learn to be still within. Create an internal environment that is calm and allows you to feel more in control of your life. Everything else will fall into place once you calm the storm within
Meditate
Image: Pexels
Define what you want to achieve in different aspects of your life, and create actionable steps to reach those goals
Set Clear Goals
Image: Pexels
You don't need a long winded to-do list. Focus on 3 key targets for the day ahead and get into the habit of starting and finishing a project or task
Have a plan for the day
Image: Pexels
Wake up and workout or go for a walk. Don't stay still for too long, keep moving throughout the day. Stay inspired, stay energized and keep pushing forward
Get moving
Image: Pexels
Spend time with supportive and uplifting people who encourage your personal growth
Surround Yourself with Positivity
Image: Pexels
Go do something different and expand your horizons. There is always a new store or exhibition to check out and if you're completely stuck, go for a drive
Break your pattern
Image: Pexels
Reaching out and making a difference by helping others can truly be transformative. It not only brightens someone else's day but also allows us to see the power and uniqueness within ourselves
Help someone
Image: Pexels
Write down what's in your head and heart. Start getting your thoughts, feelings and ideas down on paper everyday. It is the first step to creating clarity and dropping off the baggage after another long day
Journal
Image: Pexels
