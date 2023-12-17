Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 17, 2023
Tips to console someone
Offer your friend or loved one a judgment-free zone, letting them know you're there to listen without criticism
Be their safe space
Image: Pexels
When consoling someone, focus on listening rather than offering solutions
Listen to them
Image: Pexels
Concentrate on their needs and feelings, asking how they're doing and what support they require
Keep the conversation centered on them
Image: Pexels
Sometimes, just providing love and support without giving solutions can be the best approach
Do not offer any advice
Image: Pexels
Use a text or call to remind them you're thinking of them, offering a small gesture of support
Let them know you care
Image: Pexels
Show patience and understanding, creating a safe space for your friend to share at their own pace
Be understanding according to the situation
Image: Pexels
Boost their spirits by sending encouraging texts, such as, ‘You're strong and amazing! I'm here to support you every step of the way’
Send them words of encouragement via texts
Image: Pexels
Be their reliable support system, assuring them you've got their back no matter what
Offer unconditional support
Image: Pexels
Avoid ignoring messages or calls, showing up for your friend during tough times
Do not ignore them
Image: Pexels
Express care by preparing a homemade meal, offering comfort and a sense of connection
Cook a comforting meal
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.