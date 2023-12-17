Heading 3

Tips to console someone

Offer your friend or loved one a judgment-free zone, letting them know you're there to listen without criticism

Be their safe space

When consoling someone, focus on listening rather than offering solutions

Listen to them

Concentrate on their needs and feelings, asking how they're doing and what support they require 

Keep the conversation centered on them

Sometimes, just providing love and support without giving solutions can be the best approach

Do not offer any advice

Use a text or call to remind them you're thinking of them, offering a small gesture of support

Let them know you care

Show patience and understanding, creating a safe space for your friend to share at their own pace

Be understanding according to the situation

Boost their spirits by sending encouraging texts, such as, ‘You're strong and amazing! I'm here to support you every step of the way’

Send them words of encouragement via texts

Be their reliable support system, assuring them you've got their back no matter what

Offer unconditional support

Avoid ignoring messages or calls, showing up for your friend during tough times

Do not ignore them

Express care by preparing a homemade meal, offering comfort and a sense of connection 

Cook a comforting meal

