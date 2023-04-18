Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Lifestyle

APRIL 18, 2023

Tips To Control Anger Issues 

Image- Pexels

In the heat of the moment, it's easy to say something you'll later regret. Take a few moments to collect your thoughts before saying anything

Think before you speak

Image- Pexels

As soon as you're thinking clearly, express your frustration in an assertive but non confrontational way. State your concerns and needs clearly and directly, without hurting others or trying to control them 

Once you're calm, express your concerns

Physical activity can help reduce stress that can cause you to become angry. If you feel your anger escalating, go for a brisk walk or run

Image- Pexels

Get some exercise

Timeouts aren't just for kids. Give yourself short breaks during times of the day that tend to be stressful. A few moments of quiet time might help you feel better

Image- Pexels

Take a timeout

Image- Pexels

Identify possible solutions

Instead of focusing on what made you mad, work on resolving the issue at hand. Try to be realistic about what you can and cannot change. Remind yourself that anger won't fix anything and might only make it worse

Criticizing or placing blame might only increase tension. Instead, use "I" statements to describe the problem. Be respectful and specific

Image- Pexels

Stick with 'I' statements

Forgiveness is a powerful tool. If you allow anger and other negative feelings to crowd out positive feelings, you might find yourself swallowed up by your own bitterness or sense of injustice

Image- Pexels

Don't hold a grudge

Lightening up can help diffuse tension. Use humor to help you face what's making you angry and, possibly, any unrealistic expectations you have for how things should go

Image- Pexels

Use humor to release tension

When your temper flares, put relaxation skills to work. Practice deep-breathing exercises, imagine a relaxing scene, or repeat a calming word or phrase

Image- Pexels

Practice relaxation skills

Learning to control anger can be a challenge at times. Seek help for anger issues if your anger seems out of control, causes you to do things you regret or hurts those around you

Image- Pexels

Know when to seek help

