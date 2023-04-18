APRIL 18, 2023
Tips To Control Anger Issues
Image- Pexels
In the heat of the moment, it's easy to say something you'll later regret. Take a few moments to collect your thoughts before saying anything
Think before you speak
Image- Pexels
As soon as you're thinking clearly, express your frustration in an assertive but non confrontational way. State your concerns and needs clearly and directly, without hurting others or trying to control them
Once you're calm, express your concerns
Physical activity can help reduce stress that can cause you to become angry. If you feel your anger escalating, go for a brisk walk or run
Image- Pexels
Get some exercise
Timeouts aren't just for kids. Give yourself short breaks during times of the day that tend to be stressful. A few moments of quiet time might help you feel better
Image- Pexels
Take a timeout
Image- Pexels
Identify possible solutions
Instead of focusing on what made you mad, work on resolving the issue at hand. Try to be realistic about what you can and cannot change. Remind yourself that anger won't fix anything and might only make it worse
Criticizing or placing blame might only increase tension. Instead, use "I" statements to describe the problem. Be respectful and specific
Image- Pexels
Stick with 'I' statements
Forgiveness is a powerful tool. If you allow anger and other negative feelings to crowd out positive feelings, you might find yourself swallowed up by your own bitterness or sense of injustice
Image- Pexels
Don't hold a grudge
Lightening up can help diffuse tension. Use humor to help you face what's making you angry and, possibly, any unrealistic expectations you have for how things should go
Image- Pexels
Use humor to release tension
When your temper flares, put relaxation skills to work. Practice deep-breathing exercises, imagine a relaxing scene, or repeat a calming word or phrase
Image- Pexels
Practice relaxation skills
Learning to control anger can be a challenge at times. Seek help for anger issues if your anger seems out of control, causes you to do things you regret or hurts those around you
Image- Pexels
Know when to seek help
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.