Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
December 14, 2023
Tips to cope up with missing him
It's okay to feel sad when you miss him. Just know that your feelings are normal
Acknowledge your feelings
Share how you feel with someone you trust, like a friend or family member. Talking about it can make you feel better
Express your emotions
Do things that keep your mind busy, like hobbies or watching movies. It helps take your thoughts away from missing him
Create a distraction
Understand that missing someone is natural. Think about when you'll see him again and focus on the good things that will happen
Set realistic expectations
Write down what you're thinking and feeling. It can be in a diary or just on a piece of paper. It helps you let out your emotions
Write your thoughts
Spend time with people who care about you, like friends or family. Being with them can make you feel better
Surround yourself with loved ones
Take care of yourself by eating well and getting enough sleep. Doing things that make you happy helps you feel better overall
Engage in self-care
Gather things that remind you of him, like pictures or small items. It gives you something to hold onto when you miss him
Create a memory box
Think about things you can do together in the future. It gives you something to look forward to and makes the time apart easier
Plan future activities
If missing him gets too hard, talk to a therapist or counselor. They can give you helpful advice and support
Seek professional support
