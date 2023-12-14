Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

December 14, 2023

Tips to cope up with missing him

It's okay to feel sad when you miss him. Just know that your feelings are normal

Acknowledge your feelings

Image Source: Pexels 

Share how you feel with someone you trust, like a friend or family member. Talking about it can make you feel better

 Express your emotions

Image Source: Pexels 

Do things that keep your mind busy, like hobbies or watching movies. It helps take your thoughts away from missing him

Create a distraction

Image Source: Pexels 

Understand that missing someone is natural. Think about when you'll see him again and focus on the good things that will happen

Set realistic expectations

Image Source: Pexels 

Write down what you're thinking and feeling. It can be in a diary or just on a piece of paper. It helps you let out your emotions

Write your thoughts

Image Source: Pexels 

Spend time with people who care about you, like friends or family. Being with them can make you feel better

Surround yourself with loved ones

Image Source: Pexels 

Take care of yourself by eating well and getting enough sleep. Doing things that make you happy helps you feel better overall

Engage in self-care

Image Source: Pexels

Gather things that remind you of him, like pictures or small items. It gives you something to hold onto when you miss him

Create a memory box

Image Source: Pexels 

Think about things you can do together in the future. It gives you something to look forward to and makes the time apart easier

 Plan future activities

Image Source: Pexels 

If missing him gets too hard, talk to a therapist or counselor. They can give you helpful advice and support

Seek professional support

Image Source: Pexels 

