Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 08, 2024
Tips to deal with cold feet before wedding
Treat yourself to a spa day or a relaxing activity. Self-care is essential during this time
Pamper Yourself
Imagine your wedding day going beautifully. Positive visualization can boost confidence and reduce anxiety
Visualize the Day
Spend quality time with your fiancé. Strengthening your bond can reaffirm your commitment
Reconnect with Your Partner
Develop a personal mantra that you can repeat to yourself whenever you feel overwhelmed. This can be a simple affirmation of love and commitment
Create a Mantra
Spend some time with memorabilia that reminds you of happy moments with your partner. It can be photos, gifts, or even shared playlists
Memorabilia Meditation
Take breaks from wedding planning. Constant focus on the event can heighten stress
Limit the 'Wedding Talk'
Share tasks with others to lighten your pre-wedding workload
Delegate Responsibilities
Don't let your thoughts stew. Share your worries with your best friend, partner, or someone you can rely on to help you get through the nerves
Communication is key
Healthy Lifestyle
Prioritize sleep, nutrition, and exercise for overall well-being
Keep wedding plans organized to reduce last-minute chaos
Stay Organized
