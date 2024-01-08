Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

January 08, 2024

Tips to deal with cold feet before wedding

Treat yourself to a spa day or a relaxing activity. Self-care is essential during this time

Pamper Yourself

Imagine your wedding day going beautifully. Positive visualization can boost confidence and reduce anxiety

Visualize the Day

Spend quality time with your fiancé. Strengthening your bond can reaffirm your commitment

Reconnect with Your Partner

Develop a personal mantra that you can repeat to yourself whenever you feel overwhelmed. This can be a simple affirmation of love and commitment

Create a Mantra

Spend some time with memorabilia that reminds you of happy moments with your partner. It can be photos, gifts, or even shared playlists

Memorabilia Meditation

Take breaks from wedding planning. Constant focus on the event can heighten stress

Limit the 'Wedding Talk'

Share tasks with others to lighten your pre-wedding workload

Delegate Responsibilities

Don't let your thoughts stew. Share your worries with your best friend, partner, or someone you can rely on to help you get through the nerves

Communication is key

Healthy Lifestyle

Prioritize sleep, nutrition, and exercise for overall well-being

Keep wedding plans organized to reduce last-minute chaos

Stay Organized

