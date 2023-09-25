Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 25, 2023
Tips to decorate a room for fashionista
Creating a fashionable room is less expensive and easier than you think!
It does not have to be loaded with super expensive items to make it look luxurious and stylish
So get creative and experimental with these exciting ways to change your old room into a fab one
Stick to neutral color palettes and earthy tones. This will make your room look bigger and highly contemporary
Earthy Tones
Mirrors are auspicious and bring good luck when installed in a room. They also give an illusion of a bigger space and look very stylish. Every fashionable girl needs a full-length mirror to check her outfit
Mirrors
This is perhaps one of the easiest and most basic ways to amp up the look of your room. Add a few extra decorative pillows or cushions with the sleeping ones. Decorative pillows look lovely when styled properly with a balanced color combination
Layering Pillows
Any type of artwork has the power to change a mundane and basic room into a beautiful and ravishing one
Artwork
Create a vanity area with a stylish makeup table, a comfortable chair, and good lighting for getting ready in style
Vanity Area
Books will never be out of fashion as it brightens up the decor of the room and adds charm to a coffee table. Stack your favorite books on fashion and see the change it brings to your room!
Books
Install a clothing rack or open shelving to display your favorite clothing items, shoes, and accessories as functional decor
Clothing Rack or Display
