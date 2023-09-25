Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 25, 2023

Tips to decorate a room for fashionista

Creating a fashionable room is less expensive and easier than you think!

Trendy 

Image: Pexels 

It does not have to be loaded with super expensive items to make it look luxurious and stylish

Room fit 

Image: Pexels 

So get creative and experimental with these exciting ways to change your old room into a fab one 

Tips & tricks 

Image: Pexels 

Stick to neutral color palettes and earthy tones. This will make your room look bigger and highly contemporary

Earthy Tones

Image: Pexels 

Mirrors are auspicious and bring good luck when installed in a room. They also give an illusion of a bigger space and look very stylish. Every fashionable girl needs a full-length mirror to check her outfit 

Mirrors

Image: Pexels 

This is perhaps one of the easiest and most basic ways to amp up the look of your room. Add a few extra decorative pillows or cushions with the sleeping ones. Decorative pillows look lovely when styled properly with a balanced color combination

Layering Pillows

Image: Pexels 

Any type of artwork has the power to change a mundane and basic room into a beautiful and ravishing one

Artwork

Image: Pexels 

Create a vanity area with a stylish makeup table, a comfortable chair, and good lighting for getting ready in style

Vanity Area

Image: Pexels 

Books will never be out of fashion as it brightens up the decor of the room and adds charm to a coffee table. Stack your favorite books on fashion and see the change it brings to your room!

Books

Image: Pexels 

Install a clothing rack or open shelving to display your favorite clothing items, shoes, and accessories as functional decor

Clothing Rack or Display

Image: Pexels 

