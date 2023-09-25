Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 25, 2023

Tips to elevate your living room

Start by removing unnecessary items and clutter. A tidy space automatically looks more beautiful

Declutter

Image: Pexels 

Select a cohesive color palette that compliments your taste and existing furniture. Consider using different shades of the same color for a harmonious look

Choose a Color Scheme

Image: Pexels 

Incorporate smart home technology for better convenience and entertainment

Smart Technology

Image: Pexels 

Invest in high-quality, stylish furniture pieces that match the overall aesthetic of the room. Consider a statement piece like a designer and comfortable sofa

Quality Furniture

Image: Pexels 

Incorporate stylish lighting fixtures like chandeliers, pendant lights, or unique floor lamps. Proper lighting can dramatically improve the ambiance

Lighting

Image: Pexels 

Add indoor plants or fresh flowers to bring a natural element into the room. Plants not only beautify but also improve air quality

Greenery

Image: Pexels 

Incorporate personal touches such as family photos or artwork created by family members

Personal Touch

Image: Pexels 

Install custom shelving or bookcases to display books, decorative items, and personal collections

Custom Shelving

Image: Pexels 

Install elegant curtains or drapes that match the room’s style. Floor-length curtains can make the ceiling appear higher and the room more spacious

Curtains

Image: Pexels 

Regularly clean and maintain your living room to keep it looking fresh and inviting 

Maintenance

Image: Pexels 

