Heading 3

 Arpita Sarkar 

Lifestyle

mAY 28, 2023

Tips To Encourage A Depressed Person 

Image- Pexels

Listen to your depressed friend with an open heart 

Listen to them solely 

Image- Pexels

If they look depressed when their loved one’s death anniversary, try to encourage them with positive words 

Celebrate their loved one 

Image- Pexels

Check on them if they are going under a depression 

Stay connected 

Image- Pexels

Encourage them to cook meals, or do some creative activities as providing practical help

Provide practical help 

Give them assurance 

Tell them that you are there by their side 

Image- Pexels

Image- Pexels

Always validate their feeling because a depressed person is very vulnerable 

Validate their feelings 

Image- Pexels

Inspire them to see professional help for better treatment 

Offer to seek professional help 

Image- Pexels

Show your support to them 

Be supportive 

Image- Pexels

Encourage them to renovate themselves by doing self-care

Encourage self-care

Image- Pexels

You can take your friend out to give them some refreshed moments 

Take them out

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here