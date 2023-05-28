mAY 28, 2023
Tips To Encourage A Depressed Person
Image- Pexels
Listen to your depressed friend with an open heart
Listen to them solely
Image- Pexels
If they look depressed when their loved one’s death anniversary, try to encourage them with positive words
Celebrate their loved one
Image- Pexels
Check on them if they are going under a depression
Stay connected
Image- Pexels
Encourage them to cook meals, or do some creative activities as providing practical help
Provide practical help
Give them assurance
Tell them that you are there by their side
Image- Pexels
Image- Pexels
Always validate their feeling because a depressed person is very vulnerable
Validate their feelings
Image- Pexels
Inspire them to see professional help for better treatment
Offer to seek professional help
Image- Pexels
Show your support to them
Be supportive
Image- Pexels
Encourage them to renovate themselves by doing self-care
Encourage self-care
Image- Pexels
You can take your friend out to give them some refreshed moments
Take them out
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.