Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 18, 2023
Tips to end 2023 on a happy note
There must be some people who have helped you this year in any way. If you forget to express gratitude to them, this is the time
Express gratitude
Expressing gratitude is easier than apologizing for your actions. Say Sorry to everyone whom you hurt this year
Say sorry
Sit for a while and reminisce all your happy and good memories of the year
Reminisce good memories
Spend some time reading your favorite book or the one that you wanted to finish for a long time
Finish your favorite book
Write down your thoughts, feelings and sorrows in a diary and make it a habit on a daily routine
Journaling
Organize a dinner party and cook meals for everyone
Cook meals
Wind up the year with a musical night where everyone can sing a song without being judged
Music night
If you have been so busy with your job throughout the year, it's time to make some memories with your family
Family time
How often do we chase the sun every morning? It's really a surreal feeling. You can end the year by waking up early and gazing the sunrise everyday
See sunrise every day
Take a chill pill and enjoy doing nothing for a day. You will feel relaxed, more grounded, calm and very positive
Enjoy doing nothing
