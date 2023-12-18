Heading 3

December 18, 2023

Tips to end 2023 on a happy note

There must be some people who have helped you this year in any way. If you forget to express gratitude to them, this is the time 

Express gratitude 

Image Source: Pexels

Expressing gratitude is easier than apologizing for your actions. Say Sorry to everyone whom you hurt this year

Say sorry 

Image Source: Pexels

Sit for a while and reminisce all your happy and good memories of the year 

Reminisce good memories 

Image Source: Pexels

Spend some time reading your favorite book or the one that you wanted to finish for a long time 

Finish your favorite book 

Image Source: Pexels

Write down your thoughts, feelings and sorrows in a diary and make it a habit on a daily routine

Journaling 

Image Source: Pexels

Organize a dinner party and cook meals for everyone 

 Cook meals 

Image Source: Pexels

Wind up the year with a musical night where everyone can sing a song without being judged

 Music night 

Image Source: Pexels

If you have been so busy with your job throughout the year, it's time to make some memories with your family 

Family time

Image Source: Pexels

How often do we chase the sun every morning? It's really a surreal feeling. You can end the year by waking up early and gazing the sunrise everyday 

See sunrise every day

Image Source: Pexels

Take a chill pill and enjoy doing nothing for a day. You will feel relaxed, more grounded, calm and very positive

Enjoy doing nothing 

Image Source: Pexels

