Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Relationship

MAY 15, 2023

Tips To Express Love to Your BFF

Image : Pexels

It’s better to be prepared for how you want to express your love to your best friend 

Plan out what you want to say 

Image : Pexels

Ask your friend to meet you at a place where there will be no interruptions 

Ask them to speak in private

Image : Pexels

Let your best friend be comfortable first by asking how their day was before having a serious conversation

Start with light-hearted conversation

Image : Pexels

Getting too nervous will worsen things. Try taking deep breaths before talking to them

Don’t be nervous 

Image : Pexels

Don't put pressure on your BFF by saying the word 'love' initially. Either start by saying how much you like them or what all qualities you admire about them

Avoid saying the word ‘love’ initially

Image : Pexels

Take a couple of breaths, and after all the talks, take your time and start by looking into their eyes and slowly sharing your feelings and pouring your heart out

Express your feelings calmly 

Image : Pexels

Before letting the other person respond to your proposal, you must tell them that no matter what they say, it will not affect their bond

Tell them their response won’t affect their bond 

Image : Pexels

If your best friend is shocked after hearing your proposal, you should give them time

Give them time

Image : Pexels

Gift them their favorite thing and don’t forget to attach a sweet letter with it expressing your feelings

A letter with a gift is perfect

Image : Pexels

When you decide to confess your love, ask your friend to meet at your favorite spot and tell them why you two are here

Meet at your favorite spot and tell them

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here