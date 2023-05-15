MAY 15, 2023
Tips To Express Love to Your BFF
Image : Pexels
It’s better to be prepared for how you want to express your love to your best friend
Plan out what you want to say
Image : Pexels
Ask your friend to meet you at a place where there will be no interruptions
Ask them to speak in private
Image : Pexels
Let your best friend be comfortable first by asking how their day was before having a serious conversation
Start with light-hearted conversation
Image : Pexels
Getting too nervous will worsen things. Try taking deep breaths before talking to them
Don’t be nervous
Image : Pexels
Don't put pressure on your BFF by saying the word 'love' initially. Either start by saying how much you like them or what all qualities you admire about them
Avoid saying the word ‘love’ initially
Image : Pexels
Take a couple of breaths, and after all the talks, take your time and start by looking into their eyes and slowly sharing your feelings and pouring your heart out
Express your feelings calmly
Image : Pexels
Before letting the other person respond to your proposal, you must tell them that no matter what they say, it will not affect their bond
Tell them their response won’t affect their bond
Image : Pexels
If your best friend is shocked after hearing your proposal, you should give them time
Give them time
Image : Pexels
Gift them their favorite thing and don’t forget to attach a sweet letter with it expressing your feelings
A letter with a gift is perfect
Image : Pexels
When you decide to confess your love, ask your friend to meet at your favorite spot and tell them why you two are here
Meet at your favorite spot and tell them
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.