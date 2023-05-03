MAY 03, 2023
Tips to gain weight
Image- Pexels
Add peanut butter to your breakfast daily
Tip 1
Don't boil the potatoes instead bake them and eat
Tip 2
Tip 3
Eat high-fat snacks like cheese and crackers or hummus and full-fat yogurt can help you up your calories
Consumption of dry dates and milk helps to gain weight
Tip 4
To put on some weight pair mango and milk together
Tip 5
Add clarified butter and sugar to your diet
Tip 6
Try to take a afternoon nap based on your daily routine
Tip 7
Replace tea with high calorie beverages like banana shake, smoothies etc
Tip 8
Try for healthier options like dark chocolate and granola bars
Tip 9
Add rice to your daily diet
Tip 10
