Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

MAY 03, 2023

Tips to gain weight

Add peanut butter to your breakfast daily

Tip 1

Don't boil the potatoes instead bake them and eat

Tip 2

Tip 3

Eat high-fat snacks like cheese and crackers or hummus and full-fat yogurt can help you up your calories

Consumption of dry dates and milk helps to gain weight

Tip 4

To put on some weight pair mango and milk together

Tip 5

Add clarified butter and sugar to your diet

Tip 6

Try to take a afternoon nap based on your daily routine

Tip 7

Replace tea with high calorie beverages like banana shake, smoothies etc

Tip 8

Try for healthier options like dark chocolate and granola bars

Tip 9

Add rice to your daily diet

Tip 10

